Journalists urged to uphold integrity in mobile journalism

The Managing Director of the Media Authority urged journalists to uphold integrity in mobile journalism.

Elijah Alier made the remarks during the opening of Mobile Journalism training on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Juba.

He encouraged media houses to embrace digital journalism while cautioning journalists against what he calls the era of misinformation and disinformation.

“In an era of misinformation and disinformation, journalists are the frontline defenders of truth journalists and should work to maintain the integrity of the media profession,” said Alier.

“The Media Authority is committed to fostering an environment that promotes freedom of expression, as enshrined in Article 24 of our Transitional Constitution,” he said.

“We encourage all media houses to embrace mobile journalism, not as a threat, but as an opportunity to provide quality, accurate, engaging, and timely news content dissemination that reflects the diverse voices of our great nation.”

The Media Authority boss describes journalists as the frontline defenders of truth in the face of a digital revolution and advises them to be trustworthy, accurate, and engaging.

“We are living in an era when information travels at lightning speed, and we are on the verge of a revolution fueled by smartphones and social media platforms. In this digital age, mobile is not the future – it’s the present,” Alier said.

“With the devices we carry everywhere, we hold the power to report, capture, edit, and distribute, transforming the way we tell stories, engage with our audiences, and shape our country’s narrative,” he said.

“This inclusive training aims to build the capacity of our journalists and empower media outlets of all categories and sizes, without discrimination, to ensure that our news is not just mobile, but trustworthy, accurate, and engaging.”

Alier expressed his appreciation to the US Agency for Global Media and VOA for acknowledging the potential of mobile journalism in South Sudan and investing in the training of our journalists, irrespective of their affiliations.

He highlighted that citizen journalism, driven by mobile technology, empowers ordinary individuals to share their stories, amplifying their voices and enriching the narrative of South Sudan.

“Understanding our digital media landscape is crucial,” he emphasized.

Alier stated, “We will strategize on navigating this terrain, reaching our audiences effectively, and how social media, monetization is key.

He further added, “We will explore digital subscriptions, and how social media and audio/podcasts can generate revenue for freelance journalists and media houses.”

The three-day mobile journalism training is expected to equip journalists with digital tools for mobile journalism.