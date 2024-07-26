27 journalists trained on breastfeeding reporting

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with United State agencies has trained 27 journalists on accurate health reporting ahead of the World Breastfeeding Week on August.

The health partners include the UN Child agency, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Drawn from different media houses in the country, the journalists were coached on how to document, and disseminate harmonized, accurate messages during week-long awareness raising.

They were also made to understand some of the terminologies, key facts, and figures about the situation of proper breastfeeding in South Sudan.

In her opening remarks, Rita Juan Demetry, Senior Nutrition Inspector and Mul-Nutrition Prevention (Breastfeeding focal person) in the Ministry of Health, said the training is necessary for the media to accurately educate the public on the benefits of breastfeeding.

“We are orienting and briefing health workers and the media houses, and yesterday, we briefed the health workers on the important of breastfeeding and today is for the media personnel,” she said.

“So, you are here today to know more about breastfeeding, we are joining hands together with the UN and the implementing partners as Ministry of Health to prevent multi-nutrition in this Country by starting with breastfeeding, breastfeeding is the best part of life.”

According to Rita, South Sudan’s breastfeeding rate is at 60 percent, leaving a 40 percent gap.

The Senior Nutrition Inspector added that the purpose of the training to enhance awareness among mothers on the importance.

By doing so, she said, the country will prevent malnutrition in the South Sudanese communities.

“This theme for this year it’s look so hard for us, but now as you have learned a lot from this presentation and from your question we will all close the gap.”

“Let us celebrate those who are breastfeeding and lets encourage mothers to breastfeed, and lets join hand together to close the gaps, lets join hand together to help the ministry of health and the partners to prevent multi-nutrition in the country.”

The Evolution of the Campaign WBW is celebrated every 1-7 August in commemoration of the 1990 Innocenti Declaration.

The day started in 1992, with annual themes including healthcare systems, women and work, the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, community support, ecology, economy, science, education, and human rights.

It is a global campaign to raise awareness, anchor, engage and galvanize action on themes related to breastfeeding and related issues. The theme for this year celebration is; “closing the Gap, breastfeeding support for all.”

