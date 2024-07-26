26th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   27 journalists trained on breastfeeding reporting

27 journalists trained on breastfeeding reporting

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 30 mins ago

The 27 journalists were trained on breastfeeding reporting. (-)

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with United State agencies has trained 27 journalists on accurate health reporting ahead of the World Breastfeeding Week on August.

The health partners include the UN Child agency, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Drawn from different media houses in the country, the journalists were coached on how to document, and disseminate harmonized, accurate messages during week-long awareness raising.

They were also made to understand some of the terminologies, key facts, and figures about the situation of proper breastfeeding in South Sudan.

In her opening remarks, Rita Juan Demetry, Senior Nutrition Inspector and Mul-Nutrition Prevention (Breastfeeding focal person) in the Ministry of Health, said the training is necessary for the media to accurately educate the public on the benefits of breastfeeding.

“We are orienting and briefing health workers and the media houses, and yesterday, we briefed the health workers on the important of breastfeeding and today is for the media personnel,” she said.

“So, you are here today to know more about breastfeeding, we are joining hands together with the UN and the implementing partners as Ministry of Health to prevent multi-nutrition in this Country by starting with breastfeeding, breastfeeding is the best part of life.”

According to Rita, South Sudan’s breastfeeding rate is at 60 percent, leaving a 40 percent gap.

The Senior Nutrition Inspector added that the purpose of the training to enhance awareness among mothers on the importance.

By doing so, she said, the country will prevent malnutrition in the South Sudanese communities.

“This theme for this year it’s look so hard for us, but now as you have learned a lot from this presentation and from your question we will all close the gap.”

“Let us celebrate those who are breastfeeding and lets encourage mothers to breastfeed, and lets join hand together to close the gaps, lets join hand together to help the ministry of health and the partners to prevent multi-nutrition in the country.”

The Evolution of the Campaign WBW is celebrated every 1-7 August in commemoration of the 1990 Innocenti Declaration.

The day started in 1992, with annual themes including healthcare systems, women and work, the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, community support, ecology, economy, science, education, and human rights.

It is a global campaign to raise awareness, anchor, engage and galvanize action on themes related to breastfeeding and related issues. The theme for this year celebration  is;  “closing the Gap, breastfeeding support for all.”

 

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught 1

LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

Published July 21, 2024

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 2

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published July 22, 2024

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation 3

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation

Published July 19, 2024

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears 4

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears

Published July 19, 2024

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis 5

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis

Published July 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Stalled NUF deployment poses security concern: CTSAM-VM

Published 7 mins ago

27 journalists trained on breastfeeding reporting

Published 30 mins ago

Juba ice factory denies pollution, as residents decry environmental damage

Published 35 mins ago

257 killed in Ethiopia landslide

Published 2 hours ago

Unity govt make efforts to harmonize positions toward Tumaini Initiative

Published 2 hours ago

Ambassador Adler holds discussions with Finance Minister Dongrin

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.