22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

A section of Juba-Bor highway, on October 30, 2021 | File photo/Credit: Eye Radio

The governor of Central Equatoria State has confirmed that 22 people were killed in a cattle raid that took place Wednesday morning along the Juba-Bor road, specifically in the Mogiri area of Juba County.

Governor Augustino Jadalla together with Gola Boyoi Gola, the administrator of Pibor Administrative Area condemned the incident at a joint media briefing on Wednesday, November 6.

According to leaders, the clash between cattle keepers in Morgiri of Central Equatoria State claimed the lives of 22 people.

The attack also saw a significant number of cattle stolen.

Local authorities report that the Pibor herders, en route to Mangalla, were ambushed by attackers, leaving casualties on both sides and an undisclosed number of cattle taken.

In response to the tragic incident, leaders from Central Equatoria, Jonglei, and Greater Pibor arrived on the scene to assess the situation.

Governor Augustino Jadalla of Central Equatoria strongly condemned the attack, calling it an act of senseless violence that must be addressed immediately.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available. Stay tuned for further developments.

