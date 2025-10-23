2025 most challenging year for South Sudan peace deal, says R-JMEC

The peace monitoring body, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission — R-JMEC — says 2025 has been the most challenging year for the implementation of South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement since it was signed in 2018.

In its latest quarterly report, R-JMEC cites persistent political and security violations by the signatory parties as having “systematically affected the implementation of key provisions and weakened the institutions and mechanisms established under the agreement.”

The report, covering the period from 1st July to 30th September 2025, warns that the ongoing violations and delays pose serious risks to South Sudan’s transition, especially as the country prepares for its first democratic elections in less than 15 months.

R-JMEC said, “There is need for a deliberate effort for all the parties to dialogue and return to inclusive implementation of the R-ARCSS. Failure to do so risks putting the South Sudan peace process at risk and will set a bad precedence for future peace processes.”

According to the body, ceasefire violations significantly increased during the reporting period — particularly involving the SSPDF and SPLA-IO across Upper Nile, Jonglei, Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and Eastern Equatoria States — indicating widespread breaches of the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements.

Quoting data from the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, CTSAMVM, R-JMEC revealed that:

“In August 2025, 35 out of 120 daily reports from our Mobile Verification Teams contained violations, representing 29% of the total. In September, 60 out of 120 reports contained violations — a 50% rate — constituting an increase of nearly 73%.”

The report further notes that CTSAMVM struggled to investigate these incidents due to access challenges and escalating violence in several areas.

The split in the political wing of the SPLM/A-IO has interfered with their representation in CTSAM-VM structures,” it adds, pointing to disruptions in the Monitoring and Verification Teams and the Joint Monitoring Coordination Office.

Meanwhile, R-JMEC reported no progress in the commencement of Phase II of the unification of forces, a key pending task under the peace agreement.

The monitoring body urged all parties to cease hostilities, embrace dialogue, and reactivate implementation mechanisms, calling for full adherence to the Permanent Ceasefire.

It also recommended that the Unity Government expedite the Council of Ministers’ meeting to discuss the national budget and the Finance Bill for 2025/2026, re-table the National Security Service Act before the Transitional National Legislature, and enact pending laws revised by the NCAC, including the two Petroleum laws and the NGO Bill.

R-JMEC stressed that all stakeholders must “faithfully adhere to the mandate to implement the peace agreement in letter and spirit to realize free, fair, and credible elections in December 2026.”

The body also called on IGAD to urgently convene a Council of Ministers meeting and an IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit to discuss South Sudan’s current situation and take timely, appropriate remedial actions.

According to the peace accord, R-JMEC is mandated to monitor and oversee the implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement, including the adherence of parties to agreed timelines and commitments.

R-JMEC concludes that unless parties recommit to dialogue and inclusivity, South Sudan’s peace process and democratic transition could face serious setbacks.

