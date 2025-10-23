23rd October 2025

Revenue Authority urges Trade, Aviation, Bureau of Standards, Immigration to adopt E-Government

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of National Revenue Authority [Photo: courtesy]

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has called on key government institutions, including the Ministry of Trade, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Directorate of Immigration, to fully adopt e-government systems, despite reporting “unprecedented growth” in non-oil revenue since digital reforms began.

In a press statement signed by Commissioner General Simon Akuei on October 21, 2025, the SSRA confirmed that the shift to digital systems has significantly streamlined public service delivery, improved revenue tracking, and reduced corruption.

The most visible outcome of the reform program has been the government’s ability to pay civil servants’ salaries on time every month since 2024.

Digital Success, Partial Adoption

According to the Authority, average monthly collections stood at just 3 billion pounds in 2020 but have since seen dramatic growth, driven by enhanced accountability in public finance.

This success, the SSRA noted, is largely due to collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, which has reshaped the national revenue system.

However, the SSRA noted that the benefits have not been fully realized across the board.

“Despite these successes, some government institutions have yet to adopt e-government systems. These include the Ministry of Trade, Civil Aviation Authority, South Sudan National Bureau of Standards, and the Directorate of Immigration, among others,” Akuei stated.

The Revenue Authority is urging these bodies to accelerate their transition toward full digitalization.

The SSRA stated that a fully digital public sector is critical for consolidating revenue gains, strengthening transparency, guaranteeing timely salary payments, and supporting the country’s long-term sustainable development goals.

