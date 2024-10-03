200 people relocated from Almahad Mosque in Juba

At least 200 refugees and returnees have been relocated from Almahada Mosque in Juba to their preferred destinations in the displacement camps and communities, the Secretary General of the Islamic Council in Central Equatoria has confirmed.

The massive relocation from the place of worship at Konyokonyo market, which was previously issued, comes a week after a knife-welding man slaughtered a muezzin at another mosque in the capital over alleged verbal disagreement.

Sheikh Walid Jumblatt Walid said the Almahada Mosque, previously housing a large number of refugees, is now vacant of residents among whom were men, women, and children.

Jumblatt said the displaced individuals were relocated to settlement camps in Juba, Aweil and Uganda in accordance with their personal preferences and wishes.

“We have now evacuated two hundred people, including men, women and children, from the institute mosque, which is considered the largest refugee residence in the Kongo-Kongo market,” he said.

“Thank God, they were transferred to refugee camps, some of them in Uganda, others in Aweil and others in refugee camps in Juba. Now the institute mosque is empty of residents.

The cleric said the evacuation is part of ongoing efforts to manage the displacement caused by the conflict in Sudan and to ensure that refugees and displaced persons are provided with appropriate accommodation and support.

Sheikh Walid said the refugees and displaced persons had been using the mosque as temporary shelter, leaving during the day to work and returning in the evenings to sleep.

“As for the mosque in which the incident occurred, we did not receive a complaint from it, but we discovered after the incident that there were 30 residents in the mosque because there were no problems in the mosque.”

“These refugees and displaced persons would go out in the morning to start their work and return to sleep in the mosque in the evening.”

The suspect accused of beheading the muezzin at Nimira-Talata mosque in Juba with a knife on 28th September was arrested and is currently under investigation, according to the police.

In response to the murder and other incidents, the General Secretariat of the Islamic Council Abdallah Baraj issued an order to evacuate displaced families from places of worship.

The measure, Baraj said, is intended to enhance security and address concerns related to the safety and management of mosques that have been used as shelters by displaced persons and refugees.

