17 or 18? Court orders age verification of suspect in Gumbo-Sherikat sexual assault case

The court trying seven young men accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Gumbo-Sherikat has ordered a medical examination for one of the accused to verify his age, after investigators claimed he is 18 while his mother insists, he is 17.

The order came after a disagreement between the prosecution and defence over the age of the second accused, who pleaded not guilty during a court session yesterday.

The Mobile Court, sitting inside Juba Central, had earlier framed charges against the seven suspects for the gang rape after discharging one suspect, saying he was wrongly arrested.

According to the court’s directive, a medical doctor will conduct an age assessment and present the findings on October 12, 2025, before further proceedings are held.

Godfrey Victor Bullen, representing the survivor’s private rights, explained: “What happened was that the defence closed its case during yesterday’s session. However, there was a dispute over the age of one of the accused. Investigators claimed he was 18, but his mother said he was 17.

“Because of this disagreement, the court ordered a medical age assessment to determine his actual age. The judge directed the court police to oversee the process, and the medical doctor will present the report on the 12th. After that, the court will set a date for submissions and then deliver its ruling.”

The trial, which began in October, initially involved 13 suspects accused of gang-raping the minor. They face four charges, including joint criminal acts, criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, unlawful detention for sexual assault, and robbery.

The shocking incident, which was recorded and shared on social media, sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation from civil society organizations, women’s groups, and human rights defenders, who are calling for justice for the victim.

