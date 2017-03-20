Several feared dead in Wau plane crash

A commercial plane crashed this afternoon in Wau Town.

Eye Radio’s reporter Deng Dimo says some passengers on board are feared dead but the number is not yet clear.

“The plane was blowing smoke from the tail before it crashed,” Dimo reported. “But when it touched the ground, it immediately burst into a huge flame.”

The Director of Wau Teaching Hospital, Dr. Edmond Sebit, says several people injured in the plane crash have been taken to the health facility for treatment.

He says the plane belongs to South Supreme airline.