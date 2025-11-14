Zain South Sudan unveils exciting new offers to enhance customer experience

Zain South Sudan, one of the country’s leading and most trusted telecommunications providers, has introduced a range of new and customer-focused offers aimed at strengthening service delivery and expanding affordable access to communication.

The launch, held on Friday in Juba, marks another significant milestone in Zain’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in South Sudan’s rapidly growing digital landscape.

For years, Zain has played a pivotal role in connecting millions across the nation, bridging communities, empowering businesses, and expanding communication to even the most remote locations.

With a history of pioneering mobile services, data connectivity, and digital solutions in South Sudan, Zain remains at the forefront of technological advancement, consistently introducing products tailored to the needs of local consumers.

The latest additions, unveiled under the Junubi Bundles and Sultan Deals, further demonstrate the company’s dedication to affordable and accessible communication services.

New Junubi Voice Bundles: Unlimited Freedom for Every Budget

The newly introduced Junubi Voice Bundles offer a wide range of flexible, low-cost options for customers with varying communication needs.

These bundles provide unlimited voice services with hourly validity periods, making them ideal for both short and long conversations.

Unlimited Voice Bundles:

1-hour unlimited calls – 1,000 SSP

3-hour unlimited calls – 2,300 SSP

6-hour unlimited calls – 3,500 SSP

12-hour unlimited calls – 6,300 SSP

24-hour unlimited calls – 12,000 SSP

For Junubi Unlimited Voice Bundles for calls across all networks, simply dial: *123*2#

To serve customers with limited budgets, Zain has also introduced smaller, highly affordable packages:

30-minute bundle – 800 SSP, valid for 24 hours

45-minute bundle – 1,200 SSP, valid for 24 hours

100-minute bundle – 1,800 SSP, valid for 24 hours

For Junubi Voice Bundles for calls across all networks, simply dial: *123*2#

These options are designed to give every customer, from high callers to light users, the flexibility they need at prices that suit their pockets.

Junubi Data Bundles: Reliable Internet for Everyday Use

In response to the increasing demand for fast and reliable data, Zain has added new daily bundles offering generous internet volumes. Customers can now enjoy:

1GB for 6,000 SSP (24-hour validity)

1.5GB for 8,000 SSP (24-hour validity)

2GB for 10,000 SSP (24-hour validity)

For Junubi Data Bundles, simply dial: *123*2#

These data bundles are crafted to support daily digital activities, including social media browsing, online learning, business communication, video streaming, and mobile banking.

Additional Special Offers

Zain has also expanded its special offers to cater to different customer lifestyles:

SABAHAK ZAIN – 5 minutes for only 100 SSP, valid between 5:00 AM – 9:00 AM. For SABAHAK ZAINA Voice Bundles, simply dial: *123*1#

FAVORITE NUMBER – 60-minute daily bundle for 900 SSP and 300-minute weekly bundle for 3,600 SSP. For Favourite Voice Bundles, simply dial: *123*3#

Sultan Deals – A special smartphone package that includes 1GB of data per month for six months, giving customers both a device and sustained connectivity.

New 4G Connectivity to Strengthen Digital Inclusion

Alongside the launch of the new bundles, Zain also announced the rollout of a special 4G network expansion, aimed at strengthening digital inclusion and reducing the technological gap in South Sudan.

Daniel Loro, Director for Network Operations, said the upgraded connectivity reflects Zain’s unwavering commitment to enhancing internet accessibility and reliability across the country.

“Zain remains committed to service delivery. With this enhanced 4G network, our customers will experience faster browsing, improved internet speeds, and greater reliability,” Loro said.

He emphasized that the expanded 4G coverage will empower users in various sectors, from education and business to entertainment and communication, ensuring they benefit from a faster and more stable digital experience.

A Commitment to Customer-Centered Innovation

Speaking earlier at the launch, Mohammad Musi, Zain’s Chief Commercial Officer, said the new services were developed in direct response to customer feedback.

“These offers are meant to strengthen and boost our consumers’ needs. They are a response to what South Sudanese users have been calling for,” he reaffirmed.

He noted that the new bundles and network improvements reflect Zain’s continuous investment in the country’s digital growth and its desire to make communication more accessible to all.

Strengthening South Sudan’s Digital Future

With these new offers and network enhancements, Zain continues to position itself as a leading force in South Sudan’s telecom sector, investing in innovation, affordability, and world-class service delivery.

The company’s expanding portfolio of voice, data, and device solutions aligns with its mission to empower communities and contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development.

By placing customers at the center of its strategy, Zain South Sudan reaffirms its role as a transformative player, connecting lives and enabling opportunities in an increasingly digital world.

