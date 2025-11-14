14th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Media professionalism soars, but gender gap remains, says Report

Media professionalism soars, but gender gap remains, says Report

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Reporters wait for a press conference at the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services, on Friday, July 5, 2024 📸(Lou Nelson/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A new media monitoring report confirms that South Sudan’s media sector has significantly increased its professional standards over recent months, scoring high marks across crucial journalistic metrics.

The report, conducted by Digital Rights Frontline and Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), analyzed content from various radio, television, newspaper, and website outlets broadcast between July and August of this year.

Addressing South Sudan’s editors on Thursday, November 13, Digital Rights Frontline researcher Jackson Ochaya highlighted the study’s focus: measuring key indicators of ethical practice, professional standards, and gender gaps in media coverage.

Strong Consistency in Core Ethics

Key baseline survey findings indicate that news organizations demonstrated strong consistency in three major areas of professionalism:

  1. Credible Information: Content largely relied on verifiable facts and trustworthy sources.
  2. Attribution: Journalists clearly cited sources and provided necessary context for claims, leading to very low instances of misinformation.
  3. Story Balance: Media outlets showed better representation of multiple viewpoints on complex issues.

Ochaya pointed out that these high scores suggest local media outlets are increasingly adhering to professional journalistic principles, a vital step toward building public trust and ensuring citizens receive accurate information.

The report noted a difference in the volume of unique news stories published: Newspapers (print media) registered the highest number of distinct news stories, while radio outlets scored lower due to the frequent repetition of news bulletins.

Challenges and Recommendations

Despite the positive trends, the report identified several operational and editorial challenges, along with actionable recommendations:

Operational and Editorial Challenges

  • Irregular Publishing: Some media houses demonstrated irregular publishing schedules, particularly on weekends, affecting the continuity and comprehensiveness of news coverage.
  • Technical Issues: Certain online news platforms experienced temporary outages during the monitoring period, limiting access to their content.
  • Translation Gaps: Arabic news bulletins sometimes included English statements without translation, making interpretation difficult for Arabic-speaking audiences.
  • Access Barriers: Journalists continue to face challenges accessing information, which hinders balanced and comprehensive reporting.
  • Editorial Errors: Some news outlets contained editorial errors, making it difficult for readers to fully understand the content.
  • Low Content Diversity: Some Arabic newspapers occasionally published multiple stories on the same event from similar angles, reducing content diversity.

The Persistent Gender Gap

The report highlights that the underrepresentation of women remains a significant challenge. Women in senior positions, whether in government or private sectors, were rarely quoted as subject-matter experts or featured in discussions of policies, programs, or institutional initiatives.

Key Recommendations

To address these issues, the report provided the following recommendations:

  • Consistent Scheduling: Media outlets should establish and adhere to a consistent publishing schedule, including weekend editorial planning.
  • Technical Investment: Media houses should invest in reliable website hosting, maintenance, and backup solutions to ensure uninterrupted online access.
  • Source Diversity: Media houses should actively seek out and include female experts in reporting, developing a database of women specialists across sectors to support gender-inclusive reporting.
  • Editorial Review: Strengthen editorial review processes, including fact-checking and copy-editing, and offer training programs to further reduce errors.
  • Government Transparency: Government agencies and institutions should adopt transparent communication protocols and provide timely access to information to improve reporting quality.
  • Broadcasting Standards: Broadcasters should ensure all content is delivered in the target language or provide real-time translation to enhance audience comprehension.

Conclusion

Compared with previous surveys, the findings indicate a notable improvement in news content credibility, with minimal instances of false information, unverified claims, stereotypes, and gender-biased assumptions recorded.

However, the underrepresentation of women remains a significant challenge that limits gender diversity in news narratives. Addressing this gap is essential to ensuring more inclusive and representative reporting in the local media.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 4

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 5

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations

Published 31 minutes ago

Bishops demand peace, justice, and dialogue to end growing conflicts

Published 46 minutes ago

India state grants menstrual leave to all working women

Published 1 hour ago

Media professionalism soars, but gender gap remains, says Report

Published 2 hours ago

Zain South Sudan unveils exciting new offers to enhance customer experience

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya extends grace period for South Sudan cargo as Juba pushes to cut trade costs

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.