Media professionalism soars, but gender gap remains, says Report

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A new media monitoring report confirms that South Sudan’s media sector has significantly increased its professional standards over recent months, scoring high marks across crucial journalistic metrics.
The report, conducted by Digital Rights Frontline and Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), analyzed content from various radio, television, newspaper, and website outlets broadcast between July and August of this year.
Addressing South Sudan’s editors on Thursday, November 13, Digital Rights Frontline researcher Jackson Ochaya highlighted the study’s focus: measuring key indicators of ethical practice, professional standards, and gender gaps in media coverage.
Strong Consistency in Core Ethics
Key baseline survey findings indicate that news organizations demonstrated strong consistency in three major areas of professionalism:
Ochaya pointed out that these high scores suggest local media outlets are increasingly adhering to professional journalistic principles, a vital step toward building public trust and ensuring citizens receive accurate information.
The report noted a difference in the volume of unique news stories published: Newspapers (print media) registered the highest number of distinct news stories, while radio outlets scored lower due to the frequent repetition of news bulletins.
Challenges and Recommendations
Despite the positive trends, the report identified several operational and editorial challenges, along with actionable recommendations:
Operational and Editorial Challenges
The Persistent Gender Gap
The report highlights that the underrepresentation of women remains a significant challenge. Women in senior positions, whether in government or private sectors, were rarely quoted as subject-matter experts or featured in discussions of policies, programs, or institutional initiatives.
Key Recommendations
To address these issues, the report provided the following recommendations:
Conclusion
Compared with previous surveys, the findings indicate a notable improvement in news content credibility, with minimal instances of false information, unverified claims, stereotypes, and gender-biased assumptions recorded.
However, the underrepresentation of women remains a significant challenge that limits gender diversity in news narratives. Addressing this gap is essential to ensuring more inclusive and representative reporting in the local media.
