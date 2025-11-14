14th November 2025

Kenya extends grace period for South Sudan cargo as Juba pushes to cut trade costs

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Shipping containers at Kenya Port. | Courtesy.

The National Minister of Transport, Rizik Zakaria Hassan, says Kenya has extended the grace period for South Sudanese containers from fourteen to forty-five days.

The move is expected to ease the financial burden on traders who have long faced high storage and clearance costs at the Port of Mombasa.

The announcement came after his recent visit to Mombasa, where he met Kenyan authorities to discuss the reduction of deposit fees.

Speaking to journalists in Juba yesterday, Minister Rizik said the extension follows successful negotiations between South Sudan and Kenyan authorities.

According to him, South Sudanese traders currently pay up to five thousand dollars per container, and the new arrangement will help reduce demurrage charges and improve the flow of goods into the country.

The minister also pointed out several structural challenges in the transport sector.

He said only two of the ministry’s six directorates — Civil Aviation and River Transport — are operating under established laws.

He added that draft legislation for the remaining four directorates is being finalized for submission to the Ministry of Justice and later to Parliament, as part of efforts to strengthen regulation and improve service delivery.

Rizik said the ministry is also facing a shortage of more than four hundred staff, but it is working with the Ministry of Public Service to fill the vacant positions and improve efficiency.

In addition, he highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding with China Roads and Bridges Corporation to conduct feasibility studies for the proposed Tali International Airport.

He said the project will be fully funded by the Chinese side and is part of the government’s plan to improve national and regional connectivity.

Minister Rizik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving transport infrastructure, reducing trade costs, and building a reliable and efficient transport system to support South Sudan’s growing economy.

