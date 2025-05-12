12th May 2025
Yoanyang Church celebrates 100 years of Catholic faith in Bentiu

Yoanyang Church celebrates 100 years of Catholic faith in Bentiu

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Photo: The Catholic Church building in Yoanyang, stands as the spiritual birthplace in Bentiu, Unity State - Courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Unity State.

Bentiu, Unity State (Eye Radio) — Thousands gathered in Bentiu on Sunday morning to celebrate the centenary of the Catholic Church’s presence in Yoanyang, the spiritual birthplace of the Bentiu Catholic Diocese in Unity State.

According to the Office of the Governor of Unity State, the event commemorated a century since the Catholic faith first took root in the region, marking a significant milestone in its religious and community history.

Speaking at the Diocese of Bentiu’s centenary celebration in Yoanyang, the Governor of Unity State,  Justice Riek Bim Top Long, has called the 100th anniversary of the Catholic faith in Yoanyang “a new beginning.”

He urged all citizens, government leaders, and the Church to recommit themselves to peace, service, and national unity.

“Let this celebration not only be a commemoration of the past, but a call to action for the future. Let us dedicate ourselves—as government, the church, citizens and leaders—to the service of our people, the uplifting of the vulnerable, and the promotion of peace and unity,” the governor said.

He described the moment as the dawn of “a new era of strong faith, forgiveness and development.”

The centenary marks 100 years since the Catholic mission planted the “seedling of faith” in what was then known as Western Upper Nile.

Over the past century, the Yoanyang (Rubkona) diocese has grown into a symbol of spiritual strength and a pillar of community life in Unity State.

Photo: VP Taban Deng Gai and Governor Reik Bim, alongside thousands of attendees, celebrate 100 years of Catholic faith in Yoanyang in Bentiu, Unity State. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Unity State.

The event drew high-level dignitaries, including Vice President Gen. Taban Deng Gai, members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), state officials, and thousands of residents from across Ruweng Administrative Area (RAA), who came together to celebrate a legacy of faith and look ahead to a future built on unity and hope.

