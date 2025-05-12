Yoanyang Church celebrates 100 years of Catholic faith in Bentiu

Speaking at the Diocese of Bentiu’s centenary celebration in Yoanyang, the Governor of Unity State, Justice Riek Bim Top Long, has called the 100th anniversary of the Catholic faith in Yoanyang “a new beginning.”

He urged all citizens, government leaders, and the Church to recommit themselves to peace, service, and national unity.

“Let this celebration not only be a commemoration of the past, but a call to action for the future. Let us dedicate ourselves—as government, the church, citizens and leaders—to the service of our people, the uplifting of the vulnerable, and the promotion of peace and unity,” the governor said.

He described the moment as the dawn of “a new era of strong faith, forgiveness and development.”

The centenary marks 100 years since the Catholic mission planted the “seedling of faith” in what was then known as Western Upper Nile.

Over the past century, the Yoanyang (Rubkona) diocese has grown into a symbol of spiritual strength and a pillar of community life in Unity State.