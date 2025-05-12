12th May 2025
Health official stresses local language campaigns to end fistula

Author: Baria Johson | Published: 10 hours ago

Jackeline (not her real name) has undergone two unsuccessful fistula operations, awaits the third attempt with a glimpse of hope. | Photo: Joice Evans/Eye Radio.

An official at the National Ministry of Health is calling for translation of awareness messages on Fistula into local languages in South Sudan where 60,000 women are living with untreated obstetric fistula.

Obstetric fistula is an abnormal opening between a woman’s genital tract and her urinary tract or rectum, often resulting from prolonged obstructed labor during childbirth.

Akech Deng, the Fistula Coordinator at the Ministry of Health says translating fistula-related content into local languages is importance in ensuring that the communities fully understand what it is,  how it occurs,i ts prevention and treatment.

“Recently, we went for a campaign at Referendum area and a woman told me she had fistula for more than 12 years and that was a shock to me, and when I asked her she said she could not get the information.

Akech also called on the community to advocate for girl child empowerment through education as a way to prevent fistula occurrence in the country.

For her part, Executive Director of the South Sudan Nurses and Midwives association, Agnes Juan, urged an end to  stigma towards women and girls living with Obstetric fistula.

“Fistula is a condition which can be treated For those who already have, let us treat them and stop the shame, let us not stigmatize them, it is not their fault.

According to UNFPA South Sudan, an estimated 60,000 women in South Sudan are living with untreated obstetric fistula.

Only fewer than 1,000 women have received surgical repair and treatment.

Juan further called on the communities to advocate for an end to child marriage.

“Teachers out there, talk to our girls in schools and to our parents and chiefs, let us prevent child marriage. If they conceive when they are young let us support them to reach the health facility, follow antenatal care and deliver in the health facility,” she said.

May 23 will mark the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. The global awareness day is dedicated to ending a severe childbirth injury affecting women, by promoting prevention and support.

12th May 2025

