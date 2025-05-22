He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

In an age where social media is flooded with hardship and crisis, one young man has unexpectedly emerged as a beacon of joy. His name is Lumode Paskal Francis, widely known as Lomude – a name now synonymous with celebration, dance, and the vibrant heartbeat of the Pojulu cultural spirit.

Across Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp, South Sudanese youth know Lumod for his unforgettable moves, wide smile, and the raw energy he brings to every beat of the drum.

In every shared video, he dances with abandon—not just to entertain, but to uplift. His viral videos are more than entertainment; they are medicine for the soul during difficult times.

So profound is his impact that organizers of the Pojulu cultural dance celebration recently made him the official face of the event. In doing so, they honored not only his talent but what he represents—resilience, community, and a joy that springs from deep roots, even in hardship.

But behind the viral clips lies a story many don’t know. A story not of fame, but of pain, loss, and the enduring hope of a grieving father.

A home shadowed by grief

In Jebel Luri, a quiet community on the outskirts of Juba in Central Equatoria State, Lumode’s father, Francis Lemi, recounts what his family has endured.

“My son was born in good health,” Francis says. “But everything changed when his older sister fell ill with meningitis.”

They rushed her to the hospital. But it was too late. “There was no medicine,” he says. “We lost her.”

His voice cracks as he recalls the moment his mother returned home carrying the girl’s lifeless body. “We buried her. And then… my son became sick.”

The symptoms were immediate and severe—his neck stiffened, his consciousness faded. They rushed Lumode to Juba Hospital.

At one point, they feared he wouldn’t survive. But then came a flicker of hope—he regained consciousness after being breastfed by his mother.

“We were relieved,” Francis says. “But things were not the same. Since then, he hasn’t been able to speak properly.” Francis says his son never fully recovered after being struck by meningitis.

According to the World Health Organization, meningitis is a serious condition that causes inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Without timely treatment, it can result in long-term complications, including hearing loss, brain damage, and developmental challenges.

A boy who dances, but cannot ask for food

According to Lumode’s father, today, Lumode struggles to express himself. He cannot ask for food when hungry. He wanders off, sometimes disappearing for a day or more, only to be brought back by neighbors or found sleeping outside.

“We try to guess what he needs. We prepare food even when he doesn’t ask,” Francis says. “He can’t tell us when he’s hurt, or when he’s afraid. He just dances. That’s how he speaks now—through dance.”

The family, still burdened by the cost of burying a daughter, now faces another desperate need: a brain scan that could help understand the extent of the damage meningitis left behind.

“We’ve tried teaching him to speak again,” Francis says, “but we need medical help. We can’t afford the scan.”

His voice lowers into a plea.

“I am calling on kind-hearted people, on any organization that can help us. Especially those in Al-Musaid or anyone who sees value in this child, please help us do a brain scan for my son. We need to know what can be done to help him.”

In Lumode, we see the contrast South Sudan knows so well: deep suffering paired with vibrant resilience. His dance moves—shared and celebrated across the region—are born not from comfort, but from survival.

He may not speak, but through every step, every beat, Lumode tells his story. And now, it’s time we listen.

