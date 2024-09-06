PAX calls for youth, women participation in peacebuilding

An international organization has called for more youth and women participation in community dialogues on peace building to enhance collaboration and understanding across generations.

PAX’s Leaders of Peace (LoP) program is a peace and security initiative based on a UN Security Council resolution and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands (MoFA).

During the forum, participants discusssed the crucial role of women in peacebuilding and explored the challenges and opportunities facing women in security agendas.

Esther Soma, the head of programs, and Deputy Country Director of PAX for Peace in South Sudan says women and youth play a vital role in peace processes and nation-building.

Ms. Soma stated that inclusivity in dialogue and decision-making is important, adding that every voice matters, especially the views of women and youth who are historically at the forefront of social change.

“Don’t ever feel like you have nothing to say, or nothing to contribute to peace processes and peace building. The young people are the one running around to ensure provisions that address the needs of the society,” she said during the intergenerational dialogue on women peace and security workshop in Juba.

“Let no one say; what did women do for this peace agreement? We did a lot, and they are still doing a lot to ensure peace in the country.”

On her part, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare expressed optimism about the growing inclusion of young people in peace processes, but warned against exploitation for political reasons.

Ayaa Benjamin Warille also encouraged youth to actively engage in resolving ongoing internal and external conflicts.

She raised concerns about problems facing the country including communal disputes and territorial encroachments that could potentially drive young people to violence.

“When we talk about peace, am happy young people are many in this hall, they are feel they are being used by the politician.”

“We have communal conflicts. We have even with our neighboring countries where some people are encroaching into other people’s land, we take arms we kill one another, how long are we going to continues like this.”

South Sudan has faced prolonged conflict, significantly impacting women and girls.

Despite these challenges, women have played crucial roles in peace-building and conflict resolution.

However, there remains a significant gap between the experiences and contribution of older and younger women in these processes.

