Yakani wants Tumaini Initiative, security bill discussed in presidency meeting

A civil society activist is urging the presidency to include discussions on the hanging Tumaini Initiative and the disputed National Security bill in its meeting on the transitional period on Wednesday.

Yakani said the bills are national concerns that need to be addressed urgently by the political leadership.

According to Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia, the presidency will meet mid this week to discuss the long-awaited report of the 2018 peace agreement.

Yakani stressed that the leadership should consider the citizens’ demand and back the stalled Kenya-led peace talks with opposition groups.

The activist also voiced disappointment over delayed political decisions on several matters including election schedule, he asked presidency to decide on the fate of the election.

“The fate of Tumaini is absolutely 100 percent resting on the decision of the presidency, if the presidency is concern with the situation citizen are facing now the decision have to be for the support of Tumaini,” he said in a statement.

“The government need to make decision at the level of the presidency on the fate of the election. This area require decision making of our leaders urgently.”

“It’s a high movement also for you to decides on the fate of the national security act bill next week where is it and what is going on with it because also, we are scared as citizen have called for H.E president to make a decision.”

Today, 12th August marks 30 days since the parliament passed the draconian bill that give the security agency power to arrest suspects without obtaining a warrant – and it risks becoming a law after President Kiir didn’t sign it into law without explanation.

The passing of the bill created a rift in the national parliament, created fear among citizens, and drew criticisms from opposition leaders, diplomatic missions and the civil society.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Breaking silence to heal trauma and dispel stigma around miscarriage Previous Post