World Radio Day: Public urge funding for Eye Radio’s coverage

Some members of the public are appealing to donors and well-wishers to support Eye Radio to reach all parts of the country, citing its important role in informing and educating the citizens, as the country marks World Radio Day.

They said that with the anticipated first general elections in December 2026, Eye Radio’s role in civic education on election preparedness and voter registration exercises is critical.

Others described Eye Radio as instrumental in building their skills through news and engaging programming.

David Magok is a regular listener of Eye Radio programs from Wau, in Western Bahr el Ghazal. He suggested on the Dawn Show on Thursday that well-wishers should ensure that the station is connected to all parts of the country.

“Happy World Radio Day to all the journalists, listeners and writers. I request to the administration of Eye Radio and to the well-wishers that please try your best to connect the country,” he said.

“An eye cannot see one side and leave the other side. In South Sudan, some areas don’t have Eye Radio, like Warrap, Lakes, parts of Upper Nile, Unity State, Eastern Equatoria and Raja.”

“Currently Eye Radio is the one that provides news and we don’t need those people to be left behind. So, my request to well-wishers. Let them try to back up in case of funds. If they can try their best to make donations so that the Eye Radio can cover the whole country for the people of South Sudan to benefit from it.”

James Dhuor, another listener from Juba acknowledged the importance of radio in informing and educating the public.

“Radio is a very important tool that also builds human capacity. Honestly speaking, some of us today who are contributing to radio (talk shows) become strong and become public speakers because of the radio.”

“If radio wouldn’t have been there, some of us would have not even known how to express ourselves, how to raise the issues concern in the public interest. Radio is contributing to my life because I have really raised some issues that are affecting people and it also boosted my skills.”

This year, the World Radio Day is marked under the theme: “Radio and Climate Change: A Powerful Tool for Climate Action.”

According to UNESCO, as the world faces the growing threat of climate change, radio remains a vital medium for spreading awareness, educating audiences, and encouraging collective action.

In accordance with the Paris Agreement, if humanity is to limit global warming, greenhouse gas emissions must peak by this year 2025 at the latest before they begin to fall.