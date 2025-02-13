13,000 receive German-funded eye treatment in South Sudan

At least 13,000 people received eye treatment and surgeries in two major campaigns organized in South Sudan by the Catholic Diocese of Wau with support form the government of Germany between September and December 2024.

The first campaign in September was supported by the German Embassy, while German Society for International Cooperation shortened as GIZ, supported the final campaign in December 2024.

The campaigns facilitated by local partners including the South Sudan Red Cross and Cure Blindness, took essential medical care to the communities of Lakes State and Northern Bahr El Ghazal.

According to GIZ, the life-changing healthcare initiative has made a profound impact on thousands of individuals living with vision impairment.

The development agency said the campaigns brought essential medical care to communities at Mapuordit in Lakes State and Aweil in Northern Bahr El Ghazal.

“Their hard work, passion, and commitment to improving the lives of people with vision impairments reflects their dedication to serving their fellow South Sudanese,” it said.

Through the initiative, GIZ said high-quality care has reached some of the most vulnerable populations, including those living with blindness.

The campaigns aimed to address urgent health concerns in the country where over 1.1 million people suffer from vision impairment—nearly 100,000 living in complete blindness.

“The results have been incredible. We screened 13,000 individuals, treated nearly 10,000 for conditions like infections and glaucoma, and performed over 2,650 cataract surgeries, restoring sight to those who had been living without it for years,” GIZ said.

The teams, a mix of local medical professionals and international experts, worked tirelessly to bring vision back to many, including children who can now return to school and parents who can once again support their families.

According to the organization’s statement, the initiative also reached refugees, who often struggle to access basic healthcare, offering them a critical lifeline.

It added that the success of these campaigns goes beyond medical treatment as it is not just about better health—it’s about restoring independence, productivity, and opportunity.

