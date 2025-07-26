26th July 2025

Woman arrested in Yambio for allegedly killing husband over infidelity

Author: Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 8 hours ago

Police launched an investigation into the incident

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed the arrest of a woman in Yambio for allegedly stabbing her husband to death during a domestic dispute on Friday night.

Major General Philip Madut Tong, the State Police Commissioner, reported that the 22-year-old man was fatally wounded by his wife in Riibodo Boma, Yambio County. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident and remains in police detention.

“The incident occurred at night in Yambio. A woman killed her husband with a knife. Police arrested her immediately after the incident,” said Maj. Gen. Madut.

He urged couples to resolve domestic issues through peaceful means, warning against the dangers of escalating conflicts into violence.

“If you have any issue, solve it peacefully. Don’t fight or kill one another. Killing is not the answer,” he emphasized.

John Simon, Chief of Riibodo Boma in Bazungua Payam, said the altercation occurred around 8:00 PM and was reportedly sparked by a quarrel over suspected infidelity. He condemned the act and encouraged couples to seek help from local authorities during disputes.

“If there is any disagreement, come to the chief’s house. The matter can be settled peacefully. Violence that leads to death is unacceptable,” Simon said.

The deceased, identified as Anibiko, was expected to be laid to rest on Saturday as police continue their investigation.

