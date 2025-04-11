25 South Sudanese football coaches to undergo CAF’s B License training

At least 25 South Sudanese coaches are expected to undergo training to acquire the B License of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in October 2025, as part of the country’s efforts to raise the standards of football coaching.

According to the CAF regulations, coaches must complete a four-to-six-month training course to qualify for the C License, twqo to four months for B License and a more intensive one year course for A License.

Currently, South Sudan has one coach with a CAF A License and 115 certified C License coaches, seven of whom are women. There are also 8 coaches with B License.

The upcoming training follows recent efforts by the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) to meet CAF standards and strengthen local coaching capacity under the leadership of SSFA President Augustino Maduot Parek.

According to Coaches Education Manager, Dr. Peter James Wani, CAF has officially approved the SSFA syllabus for the CAF B License coaching course, following full compliance with the eight required criteria under the CAF Coaching Convention.

Meanwhile, CAF’s Coaching Education Project Manager, Jaida Zakaria, confirmed that the SSFA is now eligible to submit a formal request to host the B License course through the CAF Management System.

Once approved, a CAF elite instructor will travel to South Sudan for 4 to 5 days to assess the country’s readiness to host the training.

The move comes one year after the successful launch of the first-ever CAF C Diploma course in Juba in 2023, under the leadership of SSFA President Augustino Maduot Parek.

The SSFA said it acknowledged the important contributions made by its Administration, Technical, and Coaching Education Departments in securing this achievement.

The Association emphasized that well-trained coaches are the foundation for advancing the quality and structure of football in the country. Details on the timeline for the CAF B License course will be released after the CAF instructor’s visit and final approval.

