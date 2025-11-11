Why South Sudan must cut spending and go digital: Seasoned writer backs finance minister’s strategies

In my previous article on my personnel planform, I Stephen Omiri commended Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol’s economic strategies because they are grounded in sound economic data and credible literature.

For readers who may not be familiar with the name, Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol is South Sudan’s new Minister of Finance and Planning. His recent proposals reflect a clear understanding of the country’s fiscal challenges and the urgent need for reform.

Dr. Bak has emphasized two key priorities for stabilizing and growing the economy: reducing government spending and improving revenue collection. He has also stressed the importance of transparency in financial management, a cornerstone of any sustainable economic policy. These measures, if properly implemented, will strengthen fiscal discipline, optimize the national budget, and rebuild public trust in the country’s financial institutions. They deserve broad public support because they represent a much-needed shift toward responsible and accountable governance.

Fiscal discipline, however, must start from within the government. It is deeply troubling that, in an economy as fragile as ours, ministers, undersecretaries, governors, directors general, and even heads of specialized parliamentary committees continue to drive expensive, high-end vehicles. This reflects a serious lack of restraint and undermines efforts to stabilize the economy.

The purchase of luxury vehicles such as Toyota V6 and V8 models—costing between sixty thousand and eighty-five thousand dollars each—is a heavy and unnecessary burden on the national budget. Such resources could be redirected toward essential sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, where they would yield far greater social and economic returns.

By cutting back on such extravagant expenditures, the government can free up resources to invest in areas that truly drive growth and development. Dr. Bak’s push for fiscal prudence also complements his call for modernizing South Sudan’s financial systems through digital payments. Embracing digital financial platforms can help reduce corruption, close loopholes in public finance, and make transactions more transparent and traceable. Moreover, digital payments can expand financial inclusion by giving citizens and small businesses easier access to secure financial services.

Ultimately, reducing wasteful government spending and promoting digital payments are not merely administrative adjustments—they are transformative steps toward building a more stable and self-reliant economy. These policies can help South Sudan transition from a culture of fiscal indiscipline and dependency to one defined by responsibility, transparency, and sustainable growth. Dr. Bak’s vision, if embraced with sincerity and political will, could mark the beginning of a new chapter in South Sudan’s economic recovery.

NB: The author is a certified public accountant (CPA), an MBA holder, and a PhD student in strategic management. The author regularly writes economic commentaries that focus on macroeconomic matters as well as personal finance.

