11th November 2025

Governor Dollar reinstates suspended Maiwut commissioner Ler Jok

Governor Dollar reinstates suspended Maiwut commissioner Ler Jok

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Ler Jok Maiwut was suspended by former governor Gen. James Koang in September|Courtesy

Upper Nile State  Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot, who also serves as the SPLM Chairperson, has issued an order lifting the suspension of Hon. Ler Jok, Commissioner of Maiwut County, with immediate effect.

The decision, aimed at restoring stability and unity within the local government, fully reinstates Commissioner Ler to his position. He was  suspended in September, and detained under the administration of former Governor Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley.

Although the new order does not specify the reasons for Commissioner Ler’s earlier detention at the Blue House prison, sources indicate that the Governor’s decision follows strong appeals from Maiwut community representatives calling for his reinstatement.

The reinstatement was swiftly welcomed by Hon. Paul Biel Chol, Member of Parliament for Maiwut and a member of the SPLM State Liberation Council.

“We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for your bold and compassionate decision to release our son from unlawful detention at Blue House prison and subsequently lift his suspension,” Hon. Biel stated.

He further commended the Governor’s leadership, adding:

“Your wise and considerate leadership continues to inspire confidence and unity among our people. The entire Maiwut community stands firmly behind your visionary leadership.”

The Governor’s office emphasized that the reinstatement is part of broader efforts to strengthen the state’s administrative presence in Maiwut and ensure that local government leaders focus on peace-building and delivering essential services to citizens.

11th November 2025

