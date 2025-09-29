Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

According to the prosecution’s opening statement on Monday at the Special Court in Juba, Puot Kang Chol is alleged to have played a central role in financing and enabling the atrocities committed by the White Army militia during the March assault on the SSPDF garrison in Nasir.

“The attacks were planned, funded, coordinated, and commanded by some of the commanders of SPLA-IO,” the prosecution told the court.

“They were financed by the 1st Accused Person, Mr. Puot Kang Chol, and the 3rd Accused Person, Manpal Duor,” stated the Prosecution team leader Ajo Ohisa.

By listing Puot Kang first, the prosecution signals that his role was foundational to the crime, particularly through his alleged use of state resources and his ministerial position to fund armed groups.

Prosecutors argue that Puot Kang’s financial contributions were essential to the execution of what they describe as a “well-organized, well-financed, brutal criminal scheme” that resulted in the massacre of surrendered soldiers, mass executions, and desecration of bodies at the Nasir garrison.

The government further alleges that Kang was not a passive political actor but actively abetted and enabled military coordination from within Juba, using his proximity to power and access to oil revenues to resource the offensive.

Details of the Nasir Massacre

The charges stem from a four-day siege between March 3–7, 2025, when forces loyal to the SPLM-IO and the White Army overran a government military base in Nasir. Surrendered soldiers were executed at point-blank range, some dumped in the Sobat River, others left to rot where they fell, according to the prosecution.

The base was later recaptured by government forces on April 20, who described the scene as a “valley of bones.”

“An apocalyptic scene comparable to the biblical phrase of a valley of bones,” the prosecution described. “A plain land of bones overlooking the silent and grieving river.”

Machar Case:

Despite being the Commander-in-Chief of SPLA-IO and central to the case, Dr. Riek Machar is listed as the 5th accused, not the first.

Prosecutors say this is because Puot Kang’s role as financier made the attack possible, while Machar’s leadership role made it strategically and politically coordinated.

The court heard that the attacks were “executed under the direct orders” of Dr. Machar and Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop (4th accused), but that the resources that enabled the assault were mobilized by Puot Kang.

7 Others

Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam , a senior SPLM-IO commander, is the 2nd accused . He is said to have been involved in the planning and coordination of the military operation from Juba, acting as one of the key links between the political and military wings of the conspiracy.

, a senior SPLM-IO commander, is . He is said to have been involved in the planning and coordination of the military operation from Juba, acting as one of the key links between the political and military wings of the conspiracy. Mam Pal Duor is the 3rd accused . Like Puot Kang, he is accused of helping fund and coordinate the White Army’s mobilization and logistics. The prosecution alleges he was instrumental in ensuring the resources needed for the attack were delivered.

is the . Like Puot Kang, he is accused of helping the White Army’s mobilization and logistics. The prosecution alleges he was instrumental in ensuring the resources needed for the attack were delivered. Gatwich Lam Puoch , a sitting Member of Parliament for Nasir, is the 4th accused . He allegedly used his political influence to mobilize support on the ground , contributing to local coordination and incitement. His parliamentary immunity was reportedly lifted to allow for prosecution.

, a sitting Member of Parliament for Nasir, is the . He allegedly used his political influence to , contributing to local coordination and incitement. His parliamentary immunity was reportedly lifted to allow for prosecution. Gen. Camilo Gatmai Kel , the 6th accused , is alleged to have had a field command role , possibly overseeing operations or troop movements in coordination with SPLA-IO fighters and White Army units.

, the , is alleged to have had a , possibly overseeing operations or troop movements in coordination with SPLA-IO fighters and White Army units. Madin Riek Yak, listed as the 7th accused, is said to be a lower-ranking officer or aide, who played a role in logistics or on-the-ground execution of orders.

In total, 7 people are being tried in court, with another 15 named as co-conspirators still at large, including senior SPLA-IO generals and militia leaders.

The trial, dubbed the “Nasir Case”, marks the first time senior government ministers and opposition leaders face charges of this magnitude in a civilian court.

“This case is about individual criminal acts or omissions,” the prosecution emphasized. “We stand before this court to seek justice on behalf of the people of South Sudan.”

The proceedings are expected to continue over several weeks, with the prosecution pledging to provide evidence gathered through phone calls, WhatsApp chats, and a video documentary, among others