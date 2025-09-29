29th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Eastern Equatoria State | News   |   Calm returns to Kapoeta following attack; injured evacuated to Juba

Calm returns to Kapoeta following attack; injured evacuated to Juba

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

Map of Eastern Equatoria State - courtesy image

Authorities in Kapoeta town say the situation has returned to calm following Wednesday’s attack, with the wounded now evacuated to Juba for further treatment.

According to Justin Juma, the County Executive Director of Kapoeta South, the security situation is under control, and those injured during the incident are receiving medical care.

“It was only on that day when a group from the IO attacked the National Security Service office in Kapoeta at around 4:00 AM. However, in the morning, our forces managed to repel them. Some people were injured — six of our personnel, who are now in Juba and in stable condition,” he said.

“In addition, a woman who lives near the NSS office was also injured due to the random shooting. Currently, the county is calm, and there are no security concerns. Even the Governor is here with us, and the situation is under control,” he further said.

Last Thursday, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore, stated that a group of armed criminals affiliated with the SPLA-IO carried out a raid on the National Security Service (NSS) office in Kapoeta town.

He said the attackers fired shots toward a military barracks between 5 and 6 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

During the pursuit, the assailants reportedly opened fire on security forces, critically injuring five officers. They were initially treated at Kapoeta Hospital.

However, the County Executive Director confirmed this morning that six wounded security personnel and one civilian — a woman injured near the NSS office due to stray bullets — have been evacuated to Juba for advanced treatment.

Popular Stories
Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 1

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published September 28, 2025

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time 2

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published September 24, 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter 3

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection 4

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection

Published September 23, 2025

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes 5

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes

Published September 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published 6 hours ago

Calm returns to Kapoeta following attack; injured evacuated to Juba

Published 6 hours ago

“Adhere to journalistic standards” – Judge Alala urges media to uphold factul reporting

Published 6 hours ago

“Pause speculation” – Family of First Deputy Speaker appeals for privacy after daughter’s death

Published 9 hours ago

Bor Commissioner: Five Killed, eight injured in two Clashes

Published 10 hours ago

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.