Calm returns to Kapoeta following attack; injured evacuated to Juba

Authorities in Kapoeta town say the situation has returned to calm following Wednesday’s attack, with the wounded now evacuated to Juba for further treatment.

According to Justin Juma, the County Executive Director of Kapoeta South, the security situation is under control, and those injured during the incident are receiving medical care.

“It was only on that day when a group from the IO attacked the National Security Service office in Kapoeta at around 4:00 AM. However, in the morning, our forces managed to repel them. Some people were injured — six of our personnel, who are now in Juba and in stable condition,” he said.

“In addition, a woman who lives near the NSS office was also injured due to the random shooting. Currently, the county is calm, and there are no security concerns. Even the Governor is here with us, and the situation is under control,” he further said.

Last Thursday, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore, stated that a group of armed criminals affiliated with the SPLA-IO carried out a raid on the National Security Service (NSS) office in Kapoeta town.

He said the attackers fired shots toward a military barracks between 5 and 6 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

During the pursuit, the assailants reportedly opened fire on security forces, critically injuring five officers. They were initially treated at Kapoeta Hospital.

However, the County Executive Director confirmed this morning that six wounded security personnel and one civilian — a woman injured near the NSS office due to stray bullets — have been evacuated to Juba for advanced treatment.