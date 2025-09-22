Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Special Court overseeing the trial of First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and several senior opposition officials, which was constituted, include a panel of judges, prosecutors, and defence lawyers.

The Special Court panel is composed of three judges: Judge James Alala, who presides over the proceedings, along with Judge Stephen Simon and Judge Isaac Four.

The Public Prosecution team comprises 13 prosecutors, including Counsel Generals of the Ministry of Justice, Deng Achuil Adija, Dr Sabri Wani Lado, Serafino Simon Mizan, and Filberto Mayuot Mareng.

Others also include Advocate Ajo Ohisa, Advocate Gabriel Mading Apach, Judge Advocate, Deng Mabior Deng, Ustaz Philip Anyang Ngong, Advocate Ajak Mayol Bior, Advocate Martha Jobet Jermaiha, James Bone Michael, Advocate Peter Garang, and Counsel Butrouse Yai Adhiew.

The defence team for Dr Machar and the other accused is made up of six lawyers: Dr Geri Raimondu Lege, Attorney Kur Lual, Attorney Anis Tombe Augustino, Attorney Deng John Deng, Attorney Warnyang Kiir Warnyang, and Attorney Regina Akeriaw Deng.

The case also involves investigators supporting the prosecution, including Brigadier General John Dak and Major General Basile Thomas Wani.

A legal captain from the Internal Security Service, Captain Richard Gachi Apollo, is a complainer.

