22nd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Attorney Geri Raimondu Lege, who leads the defense team for the accused (left), and Advocate Ajo Onyo Issa, a member of the prosecution team (right), face off in the courtroom during the high-profile trial of Dr. Riek Machar. - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Special Court overseeing the trial of First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and several senior opposition officials, which was constituted, include a panel of judges, prosecutors, and defence lawyers.

The Special Court panel is composed of three judges: Judge James Alala, who presides over the proceedings, along with Judge Stephen Simon and Judge Isaac Four.

The Public Prosecution team comprises 13 prosecutors, including Counsel Generals of the Ministry of Justice, Deng Achuil Adija, Dr Sabri Wani Lado, Serafino Simon Mizan, and Filberto Mayuot Mareng.

Others also include Advocate Ajo Ohisa, Advocate Gabriel Mading Apach, Judge Advocate, Deng Mabior Deng, Ustaz Philip Anyang Ngong, Advocate Ajak Mayol Bior, Advocate Martha Jobet Jermaiha, James Bone Michael, Advocate Peter Garang, and Counsel Butrouse Yai Adhiew.

The defence team for Dr Machar and the other accused is made up of six lawyers: Dr Geri Raimondu Lege, Attorney Kur Lual, Attorney Anis Tombe Augustino, Attorney Deng John Deng, Attorney Warnyang Kiir Warnyang, and Attorney Regina Akeriaw Deng.

The case also involves investigators supporting the prosecution, including Brigadier General John Dak and Major General Basile Thomas Wani.

A legal captain from the Internal Security Service, Captain Richard Gachi Apollo, is a complainer.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 4

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 5

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Journalist Ruot George released after brief detention

Published 2 minutes ago

Pibor peace retreat: Chief Administrator Gola hots Jonglei delegation in celebrating World Peace Day

Published 16 minutes ago

Defense argues for hybrid court in Nasir violence case; prosecution rejects claim, cites sovereignty

Published 37 minutes ago

Four SSPDF soldiers wounded in Burebeiy clashes evacuated to Malakal as calm returns

Published 1 hour ago

“We must silence the guns, end the suffering” – UN Chief Guterres on World Peace Day

Published 2 hours ago

Rare primate discovery puts South Sudan on global conservation map

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.