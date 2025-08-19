“We must unite to fix the economy,” says Deputy Finance Minister

19th August 2025

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Yien Gach, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The newly appointed Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Hon. Yien Gach, is urging a collective effort to address South Sudan’s pressing economic challenges.

Speaking at his welcoming ceremony at the ministry in Juba on Tuesday, August 19, Yien stated that obstacles like delayed salary payments, a lack of liquidity, and the broader task of restoring economic confidence must be confronted with courage, innovation, and unity.

“I believe that through teamwork, professionalism, and commitment, we can achieve more and overcome the economic challenges facing our country,” Hon Yien stated.

Among these challenges are the timely payment of salaries, the shortage of liquidity in our banking system, and the broader task of restoring economic confidence,” he added.

These issues weigh heavily on the lives of our citizens, and we must confront them with courage, innovation, and unity.”

Yien believes that for South Sudan to build a resilient and sustainable economy, it must move beyond its reliance on revenue alone.

He called for a collective effort to diversify and expand other key sectors, including agriculture, trade, industry, and services.

Hon Yien emphasized that achieving these goals will require teamwork, professionalism, and commitment.

He concluded by expressing his determination to work with relevant stakeholders and international partners to build a financial sector where both investors and consumers can have full confidence.

“For an economy to thrive, investors must trust that the system is capable of rewarding their ventures,” he said. “This confidence is what leads to faster and more sustainable economic growth for all.”

