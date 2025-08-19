19th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Eastern Equatoria State | News   |   Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Author: Madrama James | Published: 8 hours ago

Wreckage of the vehicle involved in the accident - courtesy image

Three people have died and several others injured in a road accident that happened around midday along the Juba-Nimule Highway, according to an eyewitness.

Philip Gai told Eye Radio that the incident occurred when a black Noah vehicle carrying nine people from Juba to Nimule lost control while climbing Gordon Mountain and rolled down the slope.

“At Jebel Godon, an incident occurred involving a black Noah vehicle coming from Juba. The vehicle was carrying nine passengers, including the driver.

“Unfortunately, the Noah lost control while on top of Jebel Gordon and tumbled down the slope. The crash resulted in three fatalities, including the driver, while others were injured. This was a tragic accident that took place on the mountain,” Gai explained.

When contacted, Nimule Police Inspector Major David Casemiro confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to establish the full details.

He also appealed to drivers using the highway to slow down and prioritize safety over speed.

“If you drive more carefully and at a slower pace, such accidents can be avoided. My advice is to take your time and drive slowly—arriving safely is more important than rushing. Speeding increases the risk of not reaching your destination safely,” he said.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 1

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 2

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 3

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems 4

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems

Published August 14, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 5

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dongrin: “We are working tirelessly to stablise the economy”

Published 7 hours ago

China urges patience with South Sudan’s political process

Published 7 hours ago

“We must unite to fix the economy,” says Deputy Finance Minister

Published 8 hours ago

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published 8 hours ago

OCHA: South Sudan among world’s most dangerous places for aid workers

Published 8 hours ago

Activists urge stronger legal protections for women amid rising online abuse

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.