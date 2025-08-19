Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Three people have died and several others injured in a road accident that happened around midday along the Juba-Nimule Highway, according to an eyewitness.

Philip Gai told Eye Radio that the incident occurred when a black Noah vehicle carrying nine people from Juba to Nimule lost control while climbing Gordon Mountain and rolled down the slope.

“At Jebel Godon, an incident occurred involving a black Noah vehicle coming from Juba. The vehicle was carrying nine passengers, including the driver.

“Unfortunately, the Noah lost control while on top of Jebel Gordon and tumbled down the slope. The crash resulted in three fatalities, including the driver, while others were injured. This was a tragic accident that took place on the mountain,” Gai explained.

When contacted, Nimule Police Inspector Major David Casemiro confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to establish the full details.

He also appealed to drivers using the highway to slow down and prioritize safety over speed.

“If you drive more carefully and at a slower pace, such accidents can be avoided. My advice is to take your time and drive slowly—arriving safely is more important than rushing. Speeding increases the risk of not reaching your destination safely,” he said.