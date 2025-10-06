“We built our neighbours’ economies; now let’s build our own,” urges Adut

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Presidential Special Envoy Adut Salva Kiir urged citizens to focus their energy and financial power on rebuilding South Sudan, noting that neighboring countries benefited significantly from South Sudanese spending after independence.

Speaking during a public address in Juba on Saturday, Adut described South Sudan as “a very blessed nation.”

She noted that the country’s resources had indirectly benefited the region following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) and subsequent independence in 2011.

“If you look at our regional neighbours, their economies grew significantly once we gained independence,” Adut explained.

“During the CPA interim period, money started coming into the hands of South Sudanese, but because we lacked infrastructure, medical facilities, and educational institutions, we channelled these services to our neighbours.”

Adut highlighted that the scarcity of systems and facilities within South Sudan compelled many citizens to spend their income abroad, thereby boosting regional economies through spending on healthcare, education, housing, and other services.

“We built our neighbours’ economies,” she affirmed. “We rented homes there, educated our children there, and sought medical treatment there. Now that we have blessed our neighbours, it’s time we come back home and bless ourselves.”

The Special Envoy urged all South Sudanese to unite, embrace peace, and invest their efforts in developing the nation from within.

“Let us put our hands on our soil and pray that God gives us the spirit of cohesion, the spirit of peace, and the spirit of dialogue,” she concluded.

The envoy’s remarks align with renewed national calls for reconciliation and collective responsibility in tackling the country’s economic and social challenges.

