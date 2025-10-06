6th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | Jonglei State | National News | News   |   Pigi Commissioner pleads for aid as floods displace thousands

Pigi Commissioner pleads for aid as floods displace thousands

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

Pigi displaced persons seek sanctuary in Ayod|Courtesy

The Commissioner of Pigi County in Jonglei State is appealing for emergency relief aid for more than five thousand people displaced by floods in the area.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Suliman Deng Thon said the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in urgent need of food, shelter, and medical supplies.

Thon said his office has managed to move the IDPs to a temporary site in Gugjak, but there is a need to relocate them further due to the ongoing threat of more flooding.

He raised concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and called for immediate intervention to support those affected.

“We are in an emergency and the situation is very bad. We are cut off between Gok Jack and Odwar, which is a twenty-minute distance by motorboat, because there is no road other than the river…secondly, it is known that the rains destroyed all the crops in Figi, and we ask God to be merciful to us and for the international organizations to stand by the citizens,” he appealed.

“The things that we also ask for are tarpaulins, medicines and food supplies, and to assess the area we want to go to, such as Udowar area,” he added.

The commissioner also said the situation of IDPs taking refuge along the banks of the Jonglei Canal has worsened, as people are now at risk of snake bites while competing with animals for dry land.

“Citizens who were in the flood Canal area were forced to swim on the banks of the canal. Those who live above the canal are living in very tragic conditions. There is no housing, no blankets, nothing. There are also many snakes. We ask God to have mercy on these people,” he said.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity 1

Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity

Published October 3, 2025

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji 2

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

Published October 4, 2025

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference 3

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference

Published October 5, 2025

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader 4

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published October 2, 2025

Machar trial day 6: Key proceedings from special court session 5

Machar trial day 6: Key proceedings from special court session

Published October 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court grants Gatwech Lam (3rd accused) leave for family, medical care

Published 13 minutes ago

Fatal shooting at Juba checkpoint tops week’s security incidents – Police

Published 1 hour ago

Lantoto game park dialogue sparks calls for inclusion and land rights

Published 1 hour ago

Foreign forensic report rejected as court admits death certificates, autopsy

Published 2 hours ago

“We built our neighbours’ economies; now let’s build our own,” urges Adut

Published 3 hours ago

Pigi Commissioner pleads for aid as floods displace thousands

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.