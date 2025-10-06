Pigi Commissioner pleads for aid as floods displace thousands

The Commissioner of Pigi County in Jonglei State is appealing for emergency relief aid for more than five thousand people displaced by floods in the area.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Suliman Deng Thon said the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in urgent need of food, shelter, and medical supplies.

Thon said his office has managed to move the IDPs to a temporary site in Gugjak, but there is a need to relocate them further due to the ongoing threat of more flooding.

He raised concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and called for immediate intervention to support those affected.

“We are in an emergency and the situation is very bad. We are cut off between Gok Jack and Odwar, which is a twenty-minute distance by motorboat, because there is no road other than the river…secondly, it is known that the rains destroyed all the crops in Figi, and we ask God to be merciful to us and for the international organizations to stand by the citizens,” he appealed.

“The things that we also ask for are tarpaulins, medicines and food supplies, and to assess the area we want to go to, such as Udowar area,” he added.

The commissioner also said the situation of IDPs taking refuge along the banks of the Jonglei Canal has worsened, as people are now at risk of snake bites while competing with animals for dry land.

“Citizens who were in the flood Canal area were forced to swim on the banks of the canal. Those who live above the canal are living in very tragic conditions. There is no housing, no blankets, nothing. There are also many snakes. We ask God to have mercy on these people,” he said.