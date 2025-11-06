WBeG Governor pledges security, support for 400-house IDP project

KHOR MALANG, WBeG (Eye Radio) – The Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal, Sharif Daniel Sharif, pledged government commitment and security support for the ongoing 400-house IDP resettlement project in the state.

Governor Sharif visited the Khor Malang Settlement for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to personally assess humanitarian efforts and review progress on a major durable solutions project.

During the visit, the Governor toured construction sites where the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) are partnering to build approximately 400 houses for displaced families.

According to the statement, these shelters are intended to provide safe, durable accommodation for over 1,000 displaced persons, including vulnerable individuals and those with special needs.

The governor commended IOM and its partners for their dedication and humanitarian assistance, highlighting their commitment to improving living conditions for displaced families.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the host community of Jur River County for generously allocating the land for the project and fostering peaceful coexistence with IDPs.

“The state government is fully committed to supporting this initiative, including providing security and essential services, to ensure the project’s success and sustainability,” the Governor stated.

The initiative, known as the Western Bahr el Ghazal Roadmap to Displacement Solutions Project, is jointly implemented by IOM and the Government of South Sudan.

The two-year project is funded by the Government of Norway with USD 5 million, targets the voluntary return, relocation, or local integration of displaced persons who have lived for years in camps and protection sites.

The project, launched in Wau in 2023, aligns with South Sudan’s National Strategy and Action Plan for Durable Solutions and specifically focuses on creating sustainable opportunities in Naivasha, Hai Masna, and surrounding host communities.

Former Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan Rial previously praised Norway’s support, describing the initiative as “a milestone toward lasting peace and recovery.”

Located just five kilometers from Wau town, Khor Malang is gradually transforming from a displacement site into a symbol of hope, offering a glimpse of stability and opportunity for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

