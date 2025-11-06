Mosety Kat confirmed as JIA General Manager amid infrastructure upgrades

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Eng. Mosety Kat Monyjok officially assumed his role as the new General Manager of Juba International Airport (JIA) today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, following his confirmation by aviation authorities.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the confirmation was announced by his boss, the Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, John Woja.

