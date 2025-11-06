Mosety Kat confirmed as JIA General Manager amid infrastructure upgrades

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Eng. Mosety Kat Monyjok officially assumed his role as the new General Manager of Juba International Airport (JIA) today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, following his confirmation by aviation authorities.
In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the confirmation was announced by his boss, the Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, John Woja.
Kat moves into the top role after serving as the airport’s Deputy General Manager.
He also held the position of Acting General Manager since August, following the transfer of his predecessor, Dau Majak, who moved to oversee regional airports.
His confirmation reflects the success of the management team under Woja during a critical period of development.
Kat’s formal confirmation comes during a period of ongoing infrastructure reform and security upgrades at JIA, efforts often initiated in close collaboration with Woja, reflecting a broader commitment to enhancing South Sudan’s primary gateway.
In his previous capacity, Kat oversaw recent infrastructure improvements. Months ago, the management announced renovation works at the main entrance gate to allow for an upgrade.
Eng. Kat announced the temporary closure of the main entrance gate for the upgrade. During that period, the exit gate was used for both entry and exit.
The upgrade is part of a broader commitment to strengthening the airport’s infrastructure and enhancing service delivery.
Furthermore, the airport administration implemented new restrictions on access to the airport facilities in November 2024.
This action followed previous incidents involving chaotic political receptions and other unwarranted entries into the critical airport area, underscoring the management’s focus on improving security and order at the facility, an endeavor often highlighted as a success of the JIA leadership team.
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.