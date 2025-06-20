20th June 2025
Watchdog calls for global help to avert famine in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Women line up at relief food distribution center in GPAA. (Photo: Care South Sudan).

A Human Rights Watch activist has warned that South Sudan is on the brink of a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe as conflict, hunger, and obstruction of aid are driving the country toward famine.

Nyagoah Tut Pur, a researcher at the Human Rights Watch, is reacting to the latest Integrated Food Security report which indicated that over 7.7 million people in South Sudan—more than half the country’s population—are facing acute food insecurity

The situation according to Nyagoah, is worsening by the day—particularly in Upper Nile State, where fighting has displaced tens of thousands and cut off entire communities from lifesaving assistance.

At least 83,000 are estimated to be in catastrophic conditions, falling under IPC Phase 5, where starvation and death are already occurring.

Tut Pur says the conflict has not only killed and injured civilians, but also destroyed hospitals, markets, and homes.

In one case, a hospital in Ulang operated by Médecins Sans Frontières was looted by gunmen and ultimately forced to close.

Meanwhile, she said in Fangak, Jonglei State, bombardments have devastated healthcare facilities and markets.

“This is not just a humanitarian catastrophe: it is a human rights crisis. If parties are using starvation as a method of warfare, whether through deliberate action or criminal neglect, it is a war crime:

Nyagoah said while the need is growing, the resources are shrinking.

She is calling on the international community to step in—to fully fund the humanitarian response, demand safe access for aid workers, and hold those responsible for obstructing aid and attacking civilians to account.

“The international community should act now. South Sudan’s donors and regional partners should fully fund the humanitarian response plan, demand safe, unrestricted access for aid groups, and pressure armed actors to end attacks on civilians and infrastructure,” he said.

“They should also sanction those who deliberately obstruct aid.”

She said famine can still be averted—but without urgent action, it could soon become a horrifying reality.

 

