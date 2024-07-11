11th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   Washington DC to Juba: Act with urgency to create civic, political space

Washington DC to Juba: Act with urgency to create civic, political space

Author: Reporter | Published: 4 hours ago

Matthew Miller, US department of State Spokesperson|Courtesy

The transitional government must act with urgency to create an environment in which the South Sudanese people can express their views openly and without fear,  said U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Mr. Miller is reacting to the passage of the National Security Bill by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly last week, granting the agents to arrest and detain with warrants of arrest.

He singled out US government being gravely concerned by the decision of the Transitional  National Legislative Assembly in South Sudan to pass legislation that would entrench the National Security Service’s power to conduct arrests and detentions
without warrants.

According to him, “the enactment of this law would further degrade political and civic space in South Sudan.”

His call comes after the western world Juba-based embassies including Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and his country,  the United State said the bill: ” Would constitute a significant step away from the opening of political and civic space, which is a prerequisite for genuine and peaceful elections to take place.”

In view of the embassies, the “enactment of the bill into law would be regrettable at any time, but particularly now when it would undermine the transitional government’s assertions that political and civic space exists.”

They emphasized that “South Sudanese should have the right to participate freely in political and civic expression without fear of arbitrary arrest or intimidation by security personnel.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 1

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 2

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 3

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date 4

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance 5

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Washington DC to Juba: Act with urgency to create civic, political space

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA provides stadium office space to Juba Local Football Association

Published 6 hours ago

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published 7 hours ago

Analyst: Frequent ministerial changes hamper economic policy implementation

Published 7 hours ago

Akok directs election committees to roll out civic education, voter registration

Published 7 hours ago

One killed, 80 cattle looted in Tonj South County

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!