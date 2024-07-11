SSFA provides stadium office space to Juba Local Football Association

The South Sudan Football Association Board of Directors to provide office space to the Juba Local Football Association and Organize competitions at the National Stadium.

This is according to the SSFA vice president and chairperson of the National Juba Stadium, Charles Udwar Ukech. The decision was made during the SSFA extraordinary meeting.

In a press conference conducted in Juba today, The South Sudan Football Association announced agreed to provide. Dedicated office space to the Juba Local Football Association at the Juba National Stadium

Udwar says This office space will serve as a central hub. For the Jubal Local Football Association’s administrative and operational activities. Facilitating efficient coordination and management of local football Affairs.

He added that South Sudan Football Association granted the right to host local football competitions in Juba National Stadium

He incited that this will be done in compliance with all Stadium management regulations, which will be established by the stadium management committee.

The vice president says South Sudan Football Association agreed through National Stadium Management Committees to ensure that the Juba local Football Association is represented in all the stadium management committees.

According to him, this representation will enable the Jubal Local Football Association to contribute to decision-making processes concerning the use and management of Juba National Football Stadium.

In October 2022dispute emerged over the ownership of the Juba National Stadium.

Juba Local Football Association suspended its activities following a feud with the South Sudan Football Association.

The dispute is over ownership of the eastern part of the stadium.

The stadium was previously owned by the Central Equatoria Ministry of Youth and Sport. But in 2018, the ministry transferred it to the Juba Local Football Association.

