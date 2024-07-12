12th July 2024
Sudan warring parties invited to Geneva for UN-led talks

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 16 mins ago

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka Hemeti (left), with the chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. © Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via AFP

Sudan’s warring parties have been invited to Geneva, Switzerland, by the United Nations to discuss possible local ceasefire and protection of civilians, U.N. officials said on Thursday, adding that only one side showed up.

Senior representatives from the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accepted invitations to meet separately with the U.N. secretary-general’s personal envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, Associated Press reported, citing spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric said Envoy Lamamra invited both parties to separate “proximity talks” on Thursday morning but “regrettably one of the delegations did not come to the session.”

The conflict between national army under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Rapid Support Force (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Fighting continues daily in several parts of Sudan, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

 The United Nations said the country is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory and the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

In October 2023, the warring parties accepted an invitation to resume United States and Saudi Arabia-brokered negotiations in Jeddah and held talks to end the war.

But the Jeddah peace efforts were immediately dealt a blow after the Sudanese army pulled out of the negotiations – accusing the RSF of violating the humanitarian ceasefire and failing to implement the commitments it had made during the negotiations.

 

