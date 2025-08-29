Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths

The government of Warrap State has announced an immediate ban on traditional fattening competitions after two men died while taking part in the practice this month.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday morning, State Information Minister Mamer Bath Mabok said the decision is meant to protect lives as the state reviews the health and safety risks linked to the tradition.

“We as the Government we have to stop this practise we can rule it out and stop it we need people to turn their focus in to farming this fattening should be regulated in way that don’t take people life we don’t stop people from taking milk,” he said.

The fattening competition is a cultural tradition in Warrap where young men consume large amounts of milk while avoiding solid food in order to gain weight. The person who becomes the biggest is declared the winner.

On Thursday, Bak Wol Agor died while taking part in the fattening season at Majok-tong cattle camp. He was the second person to die this month during the contest.

On 20th August, Mayol Manyiel Deng, 28, also died from stomach complications in a similar competition at Ayok cattle camp in Gogrial East County. He was later declared the winner.

The two deaths have sparked debate across social media and among civil society members.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO, called on the governors of Warrap and Lakes states to take urgent action.

“But now we have seen this game of fattening among our communities is claiming lives of individuals who are involved in this game. We are losing lives of people. People are dying because there’s a need to revise these traditional practices. It is becoming harmful. It is killing people,” he said.

