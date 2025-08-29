29th August 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 minutes ago

FILE: Football fans assault plastic chairs and invade the pitch to attack a referee during a Juba-based community football tournament. (Courtesy)

The Minister of Youth and Sports says community tournaments will no longer be played in Juba starting next year due to repeated violence by fans.

The decision comes after recent incidents of violent attacks during tournaments organized by various communities in Juba.

He says the ongoing peace tournament in the capital will continue until it is completed, but no similar events will be allowed again in Juba after this year.

“The ongoing tournament in Juba will continue as planned and will not be interrupted. This decision allows the current event to conclude without disruption,

Dr. Akech says the government has agreed with state governors that future peace tournaments will instead be held in the states.

We have agreed with the state governors that all future peace tournaments will be held in the states, not in Juba. The governors will be responsible for making official requests so that proper arrangements can be put in place to ensure the tournaments are peaceful and well-organized,” he said.

Dr. Akech also pledged the Ministry’s support for football development in South Sudan and called for more cooperation between clubs, officials, and government institutions.

Following a violent incident at Buluk Playground, where fans attacked referees during a match between Tonj North and Awerial, the South Sudan Football Federation’s Referees Department banned international and national referees from officiating community tournaments in Juba.

The Federation says referees must never be subjected to violence or intimidation, as they are responsible for enforcing the rules of the game.

