VP Taban suggests ‘firing squad’ for corrupt individuals

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio ) — Vice President Taban Deng Gai, who also chairs the Infrastructure Cluster, has proposed the use of a firing squad to combat rampant corruption, warning that continued mismanagement could lead to the collapse of key national institutions.

Speaking after the country’s first-ever National Trade Forum on Monday in Juba, the Vice President made the controversial proposal at a national trade forum, citing massive losses from electricity theft and systemic corruption.

He expressed deep frustration over unchecked corruption and power theft, specifically within the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO).

Deng revealed that the company is losing an estimated $8 million annually due to electricity theft, facilitated in part by insiders within the system.

Despite filing over 350 cases of electricity theft with the police, only two have reportedly made it to court—something he attributed to entrenched corruption within law enforcement and the judiciary.

“There are only two cases out of 350 that have been prosecuted. This is due to corruption, which prevents these cases from progressing,” he said. “Four individuals are responsible for orchestrating these thefts, and they are even threatening people.”

Deng warned that if these issues are not urgently addressed, JEDCO could face collapse.

“The company said if the problem is not resolved, it will collapse and shut down,” he noted. “We must act. There are serious discussions on how to stop corruption. We should consider a firing squad.”

The Vice President’s controversial remarks came in response to reports that some engineers are helping residents bypass power meters, effectively stealing electricity. He described this as a deliberate criminal act that is undermining the country’s fragile economy.

South Sudan has long grappled with systemic corruption. According to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, the country scored just 8 out of 100, ranking 180th out of 180 countries—making it the most corrupt nation in the world, according to the index.

The two-day National Trade Forum was organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to explore ways of boosting the economy through improved trade policy and investment climate.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Trade ministry adopts 17 recommendations on improving trade Previous Post