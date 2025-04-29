29th April 2025
Trade ministry adopts 17 recommendations on improving trade

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

The forum brought together various stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing the private sector in the country. (Photo: Ministry of Trade).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The National Ministry of Trade and Industry has adopted 17 key recommendations following the conclusion of its First National Trade Forum 2025, held in Juba from April 24th to 28th.

In a communiqué, the Ministry and private sector stakeholders acknowledged the grave economic challenges facing the country and stressed the importance of reviving the economy to prevent further suffering and national instability.

Key challenges identified include high energy costs, excessive and unregulated taxes, weak legal systems, business harassment by security forces and unauthorized tax collection.

Other setbacks include poor infrastructure, fragile business environment due to insecurity, and banking discrimination against South Sudanese entrepreneurs, among others.

The forum came out with several resolutions including connecting affordable and consistent electricity across the country, removal of illegal checkpoints, initiation of legal system reforms to support businesses, better loan accessibility for locals.

Others are strengthening local production and exports, inflation control, establishment of commercial courts, and mandatory use of the South Sudan currency for all transactions.

The Ministry said it is holding consultations with stakeholders and will establish a special committee to oversee the implementation of these reforms

South Sudan’s economy is yet to be diversified. The country exports mainly crude oil and fish, while importing substantial amounts of food and manufactured products from the region and beyond.

On the other hand, the country has emerged as the top destination for Ugandan exports, overtaking Kenya, according to the Bank of Uganda. The data indicates that Uganda exported goods worth $55.9 million to South Sudan in January 2025, representing a 54% increase from the previous month.

Kenya declined to third place in imports from Uganda after having been Kampala’s largest export market in the region. In January, Uganda only shipped $35.7 million worth of goods to Kenya. The Democratic Republic of Congo took second place, with Uganda exporting goods worth $45.4 million to the country in January.

Juba has been struggling with a dire economic turbulence after the Sudan war damaged pipelines exporting its chief crude oil to the international market, depriving the country of its crucial revenue generator.

The former Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok said in September 2024 that the institution was developing a five-year strategic plan to transition South Sudan from a consuming to an exporting economy.

 

