29th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Two children die of suffocation inside damaged car in Juba

Two children die of suffocation inside damaged car in Juba

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 59 mins ago

Aerial view of Juba city. (Photo: Charles Wote).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Two children both aged three years suffocated and died inside a defective immobile vehicle at the Dar el Salam residential area in Juba on Sunday, an eyewitness said.

The Chief of Dar el Salam Hakim Bali Malish told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the children – identified as Daniel Khalil and Samuel Batali – accidentally locked themselves inside the car while playing on April 27.

Bali said after the faulty car’s windows shut, the minors were unable to breathe and failed to draw outside attention. He said one child died immediately, while the other passed away shortly after being rushed to a health facility.

According to him, the children went missing on Saturday, prompting the families to search for them at all the police stations, in vain. It wasn’t until later in the afternoon that a relative found them in a car located about 100 meters from their home.

“On Sunday, 27 April, there are two children went missing from the house in Dar el Salam and the family missed them. After efforts from the family in all the police stations in Juba,” he narrated.

“They did not found them and they are neighbors. At around 4pm, one of the family members found them in a broken car with number plate SSD 413 BD at the distance of 100 meters. They found the other is not longer alive and other is suffering from suffocation and he died in the hospital.”

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson said he was yet to receive official report. his is the second time that children die of suffocation inside a broken car in one month.

In March, Lakes State police said two children suffocated to death after they were locked for hours inside an old abandoned vehicle where they were playing near the Civil Defense headquarters in Rumbek.

Acting police commissioner Maj. Gen. Enock Majok Machar said the bodies of the minors aged 5 and 8 years, were found on March 12, and two fire brigade officers found on duty were detained for questioning as part of an investigation.

Gen. Majok said the death of the children by suffocation came after their parents exhaustively searched for them in vain. He said fire brigade soldiers found them in the Nissan Xtrial.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 3

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 4

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 5

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two children die of suffocation inside damaged car in Juba

Published 59 mins ago

VP Taban suggests ‘firing squad’ for corrupt individuals

Published 3 hours ago

Trade ministry adopts 17 recommendations on improving trade

Published 3 hours ago

Netherlands to close embassy in South Sudan to cut costs

Published 4 hours ago

Three killed, four injured as vehicle overturns in Cueibet County

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban says armed men holding boat carrying GPOC fuel for 6 months

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.