VP Nyandeng urges end to recruitment and use of children in conflicts

Vice President Rebbecca Nyandeng has called for an end to the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts by addressing the root causes, adding the practice is a violation of children’s rights and international law.



Nyandeng spoke at the 3rd National Conference on Protecting Children from Recruitment and Use in South Sudan, held in Juba on Tuesday.

The conference is facilitated by the Ministry of Gender in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, the National Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration Commission, and the UN Mission in South Sudan.

It aims to protect children against six grave violations, including killing and maiming, recruitment, and use in an armed group. Other violations are sexual violence, abduction, and attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access affecting children.

The vice president stated that child recruitment exposes children to the long-term impact of the horrors and trauma of wars and violence.

She explained that armed groups and militias in South Sudan have exploited vulnerable children by forcibly or deceitfully recruiting and redistributing them within their ranks.

Addressing the conference, Nyandeng said the practice leaves young children with lasting psychological scars that can impact their development and overall well-being.

“Armed groups and militias exploit the vulnerability of children, often forcibly or deceitfully recruiting them into their ranks. They do that, and then they negotiate through them to gain ranks,” she said.

“This practice not only robs children from their childhood but also exposes them to the horror of war, violence, and trauma that can live a life scares on our children.”

According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), an estimated 16,000 children have been recruited by armed groups and armed forces since the crisis in South Sudan first began in December 2013.

UNICEF said children continue to be recruited and used by armed groups and forces despite widespread political commitment to end the practice.

Nyandeng de Mabior said the recruitment of children into armed conflicts constitutes a violation of international law, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol.

The vice president said combating such problems starts with addressing the root causes, ensuring full access to quality education, and fostering resilient communities to protect children from being drawn into conflict.

“We must recognize that child recruitment is a symptom of broader issues such as poverty, lack of education, and social instability.”

“To effectively combat these issues, we need to address the root causes; ensuring access to quality education, providing economic opportunities for the families, and fostering resilient communities are essential to protecting children from being introduced into conflicts.”

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Gender, Aya Warille Benjamin, said children in armed conflicts often suffer from various forms of abuse, including being assigned as cooks, messengers, and fighters, a situation that exposes them to severe risks.

“No matter their role, children associated with parties to conflicts are exposed to an acute level of violence, as witnesses, direct victims, and as forced participants,” she said.

“Girls are recruited and used by forces and groups. They have unique vulnerabilities to their gender and suffer specific consequences, including rape, sexual violence, pregnancy-related complications, stigma, and rejection from the families and communities.”

