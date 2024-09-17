Hydromet forecast shows flood risk in Upper Nile, Jonglei

Some areas in Upper Nile State and Jonglei State are at risk of flooding due to high levels of water in the Nile River and some of its tributaries, according to hydrological data published by the government.

In its daily water levels update for September 2024, the Hydrological and Survey Department of the Ministry of Water Resources indicates that the White Nile at the direction of Malakal gauges at 13.94 meters, posing a high risk of flooding.

On the other hand, Bor and surrounding areas in Jonglei State were forecast to be on flood alert despite decreasing levels of water in the Bahr el Jebel, a section of the River Nile from Nimule downstream to Malakal.

Meanwhile, water levels were reading normal in the following rivers: Payii in Yirol, Naam in Unity State, Sobat and Akobo in Jonglei State, Kaya in Central Equatoria State, Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and the southernmost parts of the Nile.

The hydro-meteorological stations installed at different points across the country are used to monitor the hydrological parameters of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, channels, and groundwater in real-time.

The technology captures water temperature, water level, and flow rate and can be widely used for scientific research, disaster prevention, and mitigation of natural hazards.

More than 735,000 people in 40 counties across South Sudan have already been affected by widespread floods that have inundated settlements and worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis compounded by severe food insecurity and economic decline, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

According to the UN humanitarian agency, floods since May 2024 have damaged homes, crops, and infrastructure, disrupting education and health services and raising disease risks.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix of the International Organization for Migration indicates that about 65,000 people have been displaced in the worst-affected areas with over 41,000 in Warrap and 10,375 in Jonglei.

Meanwhile In Unity State, an interagency report confirmed that 21,863 people had been displaced in Mayendit County, with 11 of 13 payams affected by flooding.

The agency said about 4,275 hectares of farmland have been submerged, and poor road conditions hamper the delivery of essential supplies, requiring costly alternative river and air transport.

In Upper Nile State, OCHA’s Floods Task Force mission visited Tonga town, where 3,600 displaced people have arrived from New Fangak, Jonglei State, since mid-August.

A rapid needs assessment in Nasir County identified 1,000 households (6,000 people) displaced across three payams, it stated.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, mass displacement of about 20,000 people (5,700 families) has been reported in Jur River County since August, with 147,750 fedans of farmland submerged.

On September 6, the UN allocated 15 million US dollars to provide critical assistance to hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people in Aweil East, Fangak, Nasir, Mayendit, and Rubkona counties.

