28th May 2025
VP Bol Mel arrives Uganda for regional meeting on DRC conflict

VP Bol Mel arrives Uganda for regional meeting on DRC conflict

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

VP Dr Benjamin Bol Mel at Uganda State House along regional counterparts|Courtesy|NTV, Uganda

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel on Wednesday arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, where he is representing President Salva Kiir Mayardit at a regional meeting on the conflict in DR Congo.

VP Dr Bol departed Juba International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The trip to the neighboring country is the second of its kind since he became Vice President in February 2025.

The first one was in April when he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

At the meeting, VP Bol Mem reportedly stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to resolve the political tension in South Sudan.

His latest travel to Uganda involves his participation in the Twelfth High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region.

The mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been characterized by conflict for more than 30 years, since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Numerous armed groups have competed with the central authorities for power and control of the potential fortune in this vast nation.

Early this year, M23 rebels captured a swath of east of the country.

The instability has drawn in neighboring countries to devastating effect, with the region navigating to address the conflict.

