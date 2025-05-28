28th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   CECAFA President hails unity at Somalia legends’ peace match

CECAFA President hails unity at Somalia legends’ peace match

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Jay-Jay Okocha renowned former Nigerian international during a peace match in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu over the weekend - courtesy 

Mogadishu, Somalia (Eye Radio) – The President of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA), Augustino Parek Maduot, has lauded the spirit of unity and regional cooperation demonstrated during a historic peace match featuring African football legends in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The high-profile match, which took place on the weekend, was also graced by Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre.

The event featured an exciting game between African football legends and a selected Somali team, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd to witness the unprecedented celebration of peace through sport.

Thousands gather at a stadium in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, to watch a peace match featuring African football legends over the weekend – courtesy

Among the African football icons who participated in the game were Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation and a member of the CAF Executive Committee, Jay-Jay Okocha, the renowned former Nigerian international, and Emmanuel Adebayor, the celebrated former Togolese striker. Also in attendance was Suleiman Waberi, President of the Djibouti Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, further underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Emmanuel Adebayor celebrated the former Togolese striker during a peace match in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu over the weekend – courtesy

CECAFA President Maduot, in his remarks at the event, praised the spirit of unity and cooperation displayed by the participants and hosts alike.

“I am happy to be in Somalia because we must always support our members in the Zone. It is always good to be united as a football family,” said Maduot.

Augustino Parek Maduot, the President of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA), during a peace match in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu over the weekend – courtesy 

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described the peace match as a major milestone in the country’s ongoing journey to restore the strength and international image of its sports sector.

“The presence of international stars and sports leaders shows that global confidence in Somalia is returning,” Barre said.

Beyond the symbolism of peace and solidarity, the match also served as a practical test of Somalia’s readiness to host international sporting events. As the country continues to emerge from years of conflict, it has made concerted efforts to rebuild and upgrade its sports infrastructure to meet global standards.

The event stands as a testament to the unifying power of football and the growing momentum behind Somalia’s return to the regional and international sports stage.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson 2

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

Published May 22, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 3

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 4

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 5

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Break the silence, talk about periods at home – advocates urge parents  

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

Published 2 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal University expels 12 students over Protest, attempt to oust vice chancellor

Published 4 hours ago

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Frustration mounts as currency shortages cripple banks

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan launches inclusive sports drive for peace, disability rights

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.