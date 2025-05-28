CECAFA President hails unity at Somalia legends’ peace match

Mogadishu, Somalia (Eye Radio) – The President of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA), Augustino Parek Maduot, has lauded the spirit of unity and regional cooperation demonstrated during a historic peace match featuring African football legends in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The high-profile match, which took place on the weekend, was also graced by Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre.

The event featured an exciting game between African football legends and a selected Somali team, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd to witness the unprecedented celebration of peace through sport.

Among the African football icons who participated in the game were Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation and a member of the CAF Executive Committee, Jay-Jay Okocha, the renowned former Nigerian international, and Emmanuel Adebayor, the celebrated former Togolese striker. Also in attendance was Suleiman Waberi, President of the Djibouti Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, further underscoring the significance of the occasion.

CECAFA President Maduot, in his remarks at the event, praised the spirit of unity and cooperation displayed by the participants and hosts alike.

“I am happy to be in Somalia because we must always support our members in the Zone. It is always good to be united as a football family,” said Maduot.

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described the peace match as a major milestone in the country’s ongoing journey to restore the strength and international image of its sports sector.

“The presence of international stars and sports leaders shows that global confidence in Somalia is returning,” Barre said.

Beyond the symbolism of peace and solidarity, the match also served as a practical test of Somalia’s readiness to host international sporting events. As the country continues to emerge from years of conflict, it has made concerted efforts to rebuild and upgrade its sports infrastructure to meet global standards.

The event stands as a testament to the unifying power of football and the growing momentum behind Somalia’s return to the regional and international sports stage.

