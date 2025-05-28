Whitaker, SkinnyDipped & SDC empower women with skills, $65K in capital

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Over 150 women from Luri, Lirya, and Lokiliri Payams in Juba County graduated on Tuesday, May 27, after completing a three-month intensive training in business and entrepreneurship under the Women’s Livelihood Project.

Supported by the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), SkinnyDipped, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the graduates also received $65,000 in seed capital to boost their small businesses.

The initiative aims to empower women with business and entrepreneurial skills, including training on Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA).

The graduation ceremony was held at Kuggi, near Kuggi Primary School in Gudele West, Juba, where participants received certificates marking their readiness to start or expand their small businesses.

The program provides essential support to rural women, with Skinny Dipped contributing $65,000 in seed funding.

This money was distributed to women’s groups as revolving funds to promote business growth through VSLAs. These revolving funds enable women to create sustainable livelihoods, helping to break the cycle of poverty and build economic resilience.

Entrepreneurial training not only creates income but also fosters resilience and strengthens social cohesion, crucial steps toward sustainable development and peace in communities. Empowered women become self-sufficient and accountable, lifting families and entire neighborhoods.

Several women who benefited from the training and financial support shared their stories and future hopes.

Wilma Nene from Kworijek Luri expressed gratitude: “Today’s program is very interesting because we received training and helpful ideas about business that can support us in the future. I would like to thank those who came up with this initiative, especially the Whitaker Initiative, for thinking about our future and encourage them to continue with the program.”

Betty Noyka, a small business owner in Lokwili, noted how the training improved her confidence: “I am very happy with the training we have received. In the past, we were not aware of how to run a business, but now I am able to do so as we were trained. This means I no longer fear that my business will fail because we learned how to manage it well. I am grateful to those who gave us this good training and the money to help grow our business so we can enroll our children in school. Schools are very expensive, and our husbands are struggling, but if we do business, it will help them. This means both husband and wife will provide, so our children will have a bright future.”

Vicky Raja from Jebel Yesua, Juba, shared how the training opened her eyes: “The education they gave us as women has opened our eyes with the skills we acquired. We are now happy because we can manage our business, our homes, and our children. We manage our business well and do not take it lightly. You have to look after your business and take care of it because it will help you and the future of your children.”

Viola Francis, a snack vendor from Munuki, said the support has revived her business: “I am very happy with the organization because my kids are going to university now. The training has opened my eyes, and my business is doing well. Before, I faced many difficulties and could not sleep at night due to worry and sadness. But with the training, I no longer cry because they called me to attend, and I received great lessons. I thank the Almighty for bringing this good opportunity to our area. Now my business has grown.”

Lorissa Beutter, Program Manager for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, praised the women: “Women entrepreneurs are some of the hardest working people I know. You juggle so many roles — mothers, daughters, caretakers — yet you showed incredible commitment by completing this training. On your T-shirts, it says, ‘Empowered to Lead,’ and that’s exactly what you will do: lead your families, your communities, and create a brighter future. The SDC is proud to support economic empowerment for women and youth, and I congratulate you all from the heart.”

Gama Hussain, Deputy Country Manager for WPDI, emphasized the connection between peace and economic resilience: “At Whitaker, we believe peace cannot be achieved without resilience. That is why we invest in training not only women but also youth through business plan competitions and entrepreneurial development across the three states we work in. Women carry the bulk of family responsibilities yet are often overlooked. These trainings and the revolving funds help empower women to start or grow businesses in their communities. For instance, each group of women receives seed capital — a revolving fund of $5,000 — that they manage together, deciding on loans and interest terms themselves. Remarkably, since the inception of this program, no woman has run away with the funds, showing the strength and trust within these groups.”

He also noted continued support for vulnerable groups, including returnees and host communities, in Central Equatoria. Additionally, Hussain highlighted youth training in arts, crafts, robotics, and computer skills as vital tools for building peace and prosperity.

Cicilia Laku Wani, Chairlady of the Central Equatoria State Women’s Union, encouraged the women to use their training and funds wisely to uplift their families and communities.

Meanwhile, Hillary Juma, Director of Luri Payam in Juba County, expressed his appreciation to the donors and partners: “The Whitaker initiative has made a tremendous impact here in Central Equatoria. Without this support, many women would never have had the opportunity to graduate from such a valuable program. The community’s cooperation has been key to this success, and the $65,000 in funding has transformed lives from zero to one hundred. This is true empowerment, and we thank the donors who love this country and believe in its people.”

The Women’s Livelihood Project is designed to equip women with practical business skills, entrepreneurship training, and community savings schemes, helping them build resilient, independent livelihoods that contribute to social stability and economic growth in South Sudan.

