USAID equips 5,000 youth with professional skills in five states

The USAID Youth Empowerment Activity graduated more than 5,000 South Sudanese students from Literacy, Numeracy, and Work Training in five states, on Thursday.

The youth graduated after undergoing 6-9 months of vocational training in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and Upper Nile states.

The youth empowerment program was launched in March 2023 by the U.S. development agency to equip South Sudan youth with knowledge and skills to help them lead healthy, engaged, and productive lives.

USAID partners with local South Sudanese organizations and youth groups to lay the foundation for a brighter and more peaceful future for South Sudanese youth.

“As we celebrate our graduates and this milestone, we renew our call on the transitional government to use public resources to meet public needs, including basic education for both girls and boys,” reads a statement from the US Embassy.

In April 2024, the USAID Youth Empowerment Activity celebrated the empowerment of over 6,000 youths in remoter parts of South Sudan with basic literacy and life skills.

Education Development Center (EDC), which is the activity’s technical lead, said the six-month-long basic literacy training improved access to knowledge and skills among young people aged between 15 and 29.

The beneficiaries were mainly young people from Akobo, Kapoeta North, Jur River, Mayendit, Wau, Leer, Baliet, and Ulang, among others.

Young people in South Sudan, make up an estimated 72% of the population, but face numerous challenges that limit their access to education and livelihoods opportunities.

Since 2011, USAID has provided more than 328 million dollars to help millions of South Sudanese youth learn foundational literacy and numeracy skills, gain employment, make safe health choices, and promote peace.

