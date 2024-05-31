Djibouti urges region to help South Sudan build road to Ethiopia

Djibouti’s Economy and Finance Minister has called on the region to help South Sudan get connected to Ethiopia by road as quickly as possible to save it from economic hardships.

Minister Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh made the plea at the ongoing conference of African Development Bank Groups in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

His statement comes days after the cabinet table a 738-million US dollar road financing loan from the Ethiopian government before the National Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Agreement was signed on 18th May 2023 between the two governments for upgrading Paloch-Mathiang-Maiwut-Pagak to Asphalt Standard covering 220 kilometers.

Dawaleh said South Sudan and Ethiopia need to be connected by road as quickly as possible.

He also called on the region to help South Sudan look for other opportunities and outlets, to enhance its stagnating economy.

“They need to be connected to Ethiopia by road as quickly as possible, and we know the project design,” he told the conference.

“We also talked about planning to put resources into helping South Sudan because of the crisis happening there.”

The 59th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank, and the 50th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund that began on 27 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi, Kenya is expected to conclude on Friday.

“There is a need to help South Sudan to look for other opportunities and other outlets,” Dawaleh stated.

“We are going under review of three-level agreement together with South Sudan, and Ethiopia, and we strongly support talking to them, but they are to have that leg from Ethiopia to South Sudan.”

The South Sudan government has since disclosed 13 major priority highways, including transnational routes to enhance trade as some businessmen complain about lack of road connectivity in the country.

