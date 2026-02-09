Upper Nile Minister resigns, demands security for civilians

MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) — Upper Nile Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hon. David Nyang Kueth quit his post today, stating that the government failed to protect civilians and maintain security.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Monday, February 9, Nyang stepped down from his role, stating that the security framework fails the people it serves.

Hon. Nyang joined the state government through the ticket of the Federal Democratic Party, led by Hon. Changson Lew Chang. As a constituent member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, the party is a signatory to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Nyang’s departure from the cabinet highlights the growing pressure on the coalition as leaders navigate the complexities of power-sharing and the implementation of unified security arrangements.

His statement underscored the trauma faced by families across the region, emphasizing that the primary duty of any administration is to provide security, justice, and dignity to its citizens. By resigning, Nyang has brought national attention back to the humanitarian consequences of the peace process.

He argued that the current reliance on ethnically divided security forces only deepens tribal polarization, creating a structural barrier that many peacebuilders believe must be dismantled to achieve lasting harmony.

Nyang’s political legacy has long centered on inclusive governance and conflict resolution. As a vocal advocate for unified security forces, his exit is viewed by analysts as a plea for the moral and political accountability required to rebuild public trust.

He noted that remaining in office under current conditions would amount to a silent endorsement of a system that no longer represents the aspirations of the people. His stance emphasizes that the path to peace requires leaders to prioritize the safety of the population over the preservation of factional power.

Hon. Nyang concluded his service by thanking his colleagues and the people of Upper Nile, reminding the nation that courage in the pursuit of truth is a vital step toward a sustainable future for all South Sudanese.

