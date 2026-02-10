You are here: Home | National News | News | Kiir removes two deputy governors at Bank of South Sudan
President Salva Kiir Mayardit has relieved Samuel Yanga Mikaya and Rita Nyankir Akoon from their positions as deputy governors at the Bank of South Sudan and appointed their replacements, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs on Monday.
Under the presidential decree, Samuel Yanga Mikaya, who served as First Deputy Governor for Policy and Banking, and Rita Nyankir Akoon, the Second Deputy Governor for Administration and Finance, were relieved of their duties with immediate effect.
The President simultaneously appointed Tong Akech Deng Aguok as the new First Deputy Governor for Policy and Banking, while Weituuy Luony Baboth was named Second Deputy Governor for Administration and Finance.
The government said the changes take effect immediately.
In a statement signed by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Africano Mande Gedima, President Kiir expressed appreciation to the outgoing officials for their service and contributions to the nation and conveyed his best wishes to the newly appointed officials as they take up their new responsibilities.
