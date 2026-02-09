Epilepsy advocate calls for end to stigma

An epilepsy advocate has called for increased public awareness and an end to stigma against people living with epilepsy as South Sudan joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Epilepsy Day.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain and causes recurrent, unprovoked seizures due to sudden bursts of electrical activity in the brain. The condition can affect people of all ages and is not contagious.

Speaking at Juba Teaching Hospital on Sunday ahead of the commemoration on Monday, Ezekiel Kur, Chairperson of the Initiative for Epilepsy Awareness, said International Epilepsy Day provides an opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by people living with the condition.

“This Monday on the 9th of February 2026, we are going to commemorate International Epilepsy Day at Juba Teaching Hospital, and we invite the whole public to come and attend,” Kur said.

“People will listen to live testimonies and stories from persons living with epilepsy, what they are going through and how we can support them.”

Kur called for an end to stigma against people living with epilepsy, saying discrimination limits their ability to live normal lives.

He also urged greater community involvement in supporting epilepsy awareness efforts.

“Our theme for this year is ‘My Epilepsy Pledge,’” he said. “We invite individuals, communities, and organizations to make at least one concrete pledge to support persons living with epilepsy. It can be small, but it has a big impact on their lives.”

He said support could include home visits, psychosocial assistance, prayer, or sponsoring children with epilepsy to attend school, actions he said could significantly improve the quality of life of people living with the condition.

